The data center construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the period 2022–2027

95% during the period 2022–2027.



In 2021, the data center construction market witnessed 10+ new entrants and 50+ M&A and Joint Venture activities, along with a rapid expansion of US-based operators into the EMEA and APAC market.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Growing Renewable Energy Adoptions

• 5G Deployments to Grow Edge Data Centers

• Impact Of AI Adoption on Data Center Infrastructure

• Increase in Use of Innovative Data Center Technologies



GLOBAL DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

In data center cooling and rack solutions the chiller systems dominate the global data center market, capturing a share of around 30% in 2021. The free cooling chillers has gained increased market traction across regions in colder climatic conditions.



By 2027, Over 50% of the prefabricated modular deployments will be complete, which will attract more investement in the data center construction market.



Segmentation by Facility Type



• Hyperscale Data Centers

• Colocation Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers



Segmentation by Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers

• Condensers, & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by Cooling Technique



• Air-Based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Segmentation by General Construction



• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building & Engineering Design

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS Solutions



Segmentation by Tier Standards



• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



GEOGRAPHICAL SEGMENTATION



The US & China dominate the global data center construction market, contributing a combined share of around 50% in 2021. These countries will continue to dominate with skyrocketing construction of data center campuses, and migration of data centers to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities



Segmentation by Region



• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Hong Kong

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Rest Of APAC

• Western Europe

o Ireland

o Germany

o Uk

o Netherlands

o France

o Switzerland

o Italy

o Spain

o Belgium

o Portugal

o Luxembourg

o Other Western European countries

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia

o Czech Republic

o Poland

o Austria

o Other Central and Eastern European countries

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Colombia

o Chile

o Rest of Latin America

• Nordics

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

o Finland & Iceland

• Middle East and Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Israel

o Qatar

o Bahrain

o Kuwait

o Jordan

o Other Middle Eastern Countries



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Support Infrastructure Vendors



• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• STULZ

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors



• Airedale International Air Conditioning

• Alfa Laval

• Asetek

• Assa Abloy

• Carrier

• Condair

• Daikin Applied

• Data Aire

• Delta Electronics

• EAE

• Generac Power Systems

• Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

• HITEC Power Protection

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• KOHLER

• KyotoCooling

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Munters

• Nlyte Software

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• RIELLO ELETTRONICA (RIELLO UPS)

• Rolls-Royce

• Siemens

• Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

• Yanmar

• ZincFive

• 3M



Key Construction Contractors



• AECOM

• DPR Construction

• Holder Construction

• Jacobs

• M+W Group

• Bouygues Construction

• Turner Construction

• Mercury-based



Other Prominent Construction Contractors



• Arup

• Aurecon Group

• BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

• Cap Ingelec

• Corgan

• Dar Group

• Deerns

• DSCO Group

• Edarat Group

• Faithful+Gould

• Fluor Corporation

• Fortis Construction

• Gensler

• Gilbane Building Company

• HDR

• ISG

• Kirby Group Engineering

• Laing O’Rourke

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

• Linesight

• Mace

• Morrison Hershfield

• Mortenson

• NTT Facilities

• Red

• Royal Haskoning

• Sterling and Wilson

• Structure Tone

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Winthrop Engineering and Contracting



Key Data Center Investors



• Apple

• Key News

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• CyrusOne

• Digital Realty

• Equinix

• Facebook (Meta)

• GDS Holdings

• Google

• NTT Communications

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

• Vantage Data Centers



Other Prominent Data Center Investors



• 21Vianet Group

• Africa Data Centres

• AIMS Data Centre

• Airtel

• AirTrunk Operating

• Aligned

• AtNorth

• Beyond.pl

• Big Data Exchange

• Canberra Data Centers

• Chayora

• Chindata

• CloudHQ

• ClusterPower

• Cologix

• Compass Datacenters

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• CoreSite Realty

• DataBank

• DATA4

• DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

• EdgeConneX

• Etisalat Group

• Flexential

• Global Switch

• Green Mountain

• Gulf Data Hub

• HostDime

• InterNexa

• Iron Mountain

• IXcellerate

• Keppel Data Centres

• Moro Hub

• NEXTDC

• ODATA

• Ooredoo

• Orange Business Services

• QTS Realty Trust

• Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC)

• Scala Data Centers

• Sify Technologies

• Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

• STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

• SUNeVison

• Tenglong Holdings Group

• Turkcell

• Yondr

• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions



New Data Center Investors



• Adani Group

• Cirrus Data Services

• Data Center First

• ESR Cayman

• Global Technical Realty

• Hickory

• Infinity

• IXAfrica

• Novva

• Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

• Quantum Loophole

• Stratus DC Management

• Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global data center construction market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global data center construction market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the data center construction market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

