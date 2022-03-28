Worldwide Inkjet Printing Industry to 2027 - Featuring Canon, Seiko Epson and Xerox Among Others

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inkjet Printing Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Inkjet printers are based on non-impact dot matrix printing technology in which ink droplets are flown from a small opening directly to designed position on a media to produce an image. Inkjet printing involves spraying small droplets of liquid ink on paper. These printers are used to print on various substrates such as paper, plastic bottles, and can by propelling ink droplets.



Market Drivers

Rapid technological advancements in inkjet printing industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global inkjet printing market growth. For instance, in June 2019, Canon had launched new Pixma G-Series Ink Tank printers with wireless and mobile printing. These printers can scan, copy, and print. Furthermore, increase in penetration of personal computers will have the positive impact on global inkjet printing market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for inkjet printers in industrial as well as commercial application which is expected to fuel the global inkjet printing market growth.



Market Restraints

However, growing popularity of digital media is the main restraining factor which is expected to hamper the growth of global inkjet printing market. Also, huge investments and price and technological limitations will affect the growth of global inkjet market.



Market Segmentation

Global Inkjet Printing Market is segmented into type such as Industrial Inkjet Printers, Large Format Printers, Multifunctional Printers, Desktop Printers, and Inkjet Press, by technology such as Continuous Inkjet, Drop-on-Inkjet, Thermal DOD, and Piezoelectric DOD. Further, Global Inkjet Printing Market is segmented into end user such as Institution, Industrial, Consumer, and Others.



Also, Global Inkjet Printing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Canon Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Brother Industries Ltd., HP Development Company L.P, Inkjet Inc., Ricoh, Zanasi USA, Hitachi Industrial, and Pannier Corporation



