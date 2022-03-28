2022 Statistics | Global Activated Alumina Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 2.05 Billion at 7.80% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report " Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End Use (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Plastics, Healthcare), by Application (Catalyst, Desiccant, Fluoride Adsorbent, Bio Ceramics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Activated Alumina Market is expected to grow from USD 1.12 Billion in 2021 to USD 2.05 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period.



Increasing fuel demand from major end-use sectors will augment the oil & gas production and supply in coming years is major factor that is driving the demand for the Activated Alumina Market. Rising government initiatives for the development of clean water and effluent treating facilities is further fueling the demand from the market. Aluminium and aluminium based material are significant industrial materials synthesis because of their abandonment, low weight and high-quality corrosion resistance.

The most advances in aluminium processing are the ability to synthesize it’s under suitable chemical composition and conditions, a porous structure can be formed on the surface.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Government Initiatives

The level of heavy metals in drinking water is getting very high in both villages and cities owing to the activities such as mining and industrial waste disposal. . Therefore, it becoming important physicochemical needed to be factor, which needed be considered when assessing water quality for both human, animal and plant consumption according to this will enhance the condition of wellbeing animal and human, hence government bodies are taking initiatives and offering subsidies for treating such areas. This has led to interests in the contract labour companies to take initiatives and offer job, thus helping the market to flourish during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Activated Alumina market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.80% during the forecast period.

The Activated Alumina market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Activated Alumina market.





Restrain:

High Cost of Product and Skilled Labour Required

The cost of activated alumina is huge compared to traditional products. In developing countries, consumer preference mainly varies with respect to the price of the product. Also, low purchasing power, low per capita income, and low awareness about activated alumina in the developing countries compared to the developed ones resulted in the high growth of the market. Moreover, the requirement of skilled labour for the application of activated alumina is hampering the growth of the Activated Alumina Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the activated alumina manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of these technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Activated Alumina Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Activated Alumina Market in 2021. The regional oil production witnessed a growth of around 35 thousand barrels/day between 2018 and 2019; whereas the oil consumption increased by around 720 thousand barrels/day during the same period. The availability of raw materials, cheap labour, increasing urbanization, and rising public & private investments are some of the factors augmenting the growth of regional industries. Rising population, stringent government regulations, and support initiatives to bolster water treatment activities in the region will also prosper the regional Activated Alumina Market value.

List of Prominent Players in the Activated Alumina Market:

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

BASF SE

Porocel Industries LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Dynamic Adsorbents Inc.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Activated Alumina Market?

How will the Activated Alumina Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Activated Alumina Market?

What is the Activated Alumina market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Activated Alumina Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Activated Alumina Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.05 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7.80% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • End Use

° Oil & Gas

° Water Treatment

° Plastics

° Healthcare



• Application

° Catalyst

° Desiccant

° Fluoride Adsorbent

° Bio Ceramics



• Region

° North America

° Europe

° Asia Pacific

° Middle East & Africa

° Latin America Region & Counties Covered • North America

° U.S.

° Canada

° Mexico



• Europe

° U.K

° France

° Germany

° Italy

° Spain

° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

° China

° Japan

° India

° South Korea

° South East Asia

° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

° Brazil

° Argentina

° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

° GCC Countries

° South Africa

° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Sumitomo Chemical Co.; BASF SE; Porocel Industries LLC; Honeywell International Inc.; and Dynamic Adsorbents Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

