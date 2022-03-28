Global 4K Television Market to 2027 - Featuring LG Electronics, Sony and Samsung Among Others

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 4K Television Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



4K television is commonly referred as ultra-high television. The 4K television provides 4000-pixcel resolution and vibrant colors with high picture quality. These televisions are used in concerts and live shows. Also, 4k Television used in military, aerospace, medicine, and game consoles. Rise in consumer's purchasing power has increased the demand for 4K television market, during this forecast period.



Market Drivers

Rise in disposable income of consumers will increase the demand for 4K Television which is expected to boost the global 4K television market growth. Furthermore, continuous developments in electronics industry manufacturers have reduced the prices. It is expected to propel the growth of global 4K television market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on global 4K television market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high price of 4K television is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global 4K television market growth.



Market segmentation



Global 4K Television Market is segmented into Size such as Below 52 inches, 52 to 65inches, and Above 65 inches, by Screen Type such as curved, and Flat. Further, Global 4K Television Market is segmented into end user such as Household, and Publics.



Also, Global 4K Television Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Competitors

Various key competitors discussed in this report such as LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung, Sharp Corporation, Hisense, Philips, Panasonic, TCL, Toshiba Corporation, and Vizio.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 4K Television Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast



3. Market Background

3.1. Forecast Factor

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Challenges

3.2.3. Trends



4. Global 4K Television Market Snapshot



5. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size

5.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Size

5.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By Size

5.3. Global 4K Television Market Size and Forecast, By Size

5.3.1 Below 52 Inches

5.3.2 52 to 65 Inches

5.3.3 Above 65 Inches



6. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type

6.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Screen Type

6.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By Screen Type

6.3. Global 4K Television Market Size and Forecast, By Screen Type

6.3.1 Curved

6.3.2 Flat



7. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User

7.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3. Global 4K Television Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3.1 Households

7.3.2 Public



8. Global 4K Television Market Analysis, By Region

8.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region

8.2. Global 4K Television Market Share Analysis, By Region



9. North America 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size

9.3 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type

9.4 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User

9.5 North America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Country

9.5.1 USA

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



10. Europe 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size

10.3 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type

10.4 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User

10.5 Europe 4K Television Market Analysis, By Country

10.5.1 Germany

10.5.2 France

10.5.3 UK

10.5.4 Rest of Europe



11. Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size

11.3 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type

11.3 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User

11.4 Asia Pacific 4K Television Market Analysis, By Country

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



12. Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size

12.3 Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type

12.4 Latin America 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User



13. Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis, By Size

13.3 Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis, By Screen Type

13.4 Middle East & Africa 4K Television Market Analysis, By End User



14. Competition Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies



15. Company Profiles

15.1 LG Electronics Inc

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financial

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2 Sony Corporation

15.3 Samsung

15.4 Sharp Corporation

15.5 Hisense

15.6 Philips

15.7 Panasonic

15.8 TCL

15.9 Toshiba Corporation

15.10 Vizio

