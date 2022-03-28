The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2026 from USD 1.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.6%

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography/ERCP Market by Product, Procedure, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247603/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the high costs of endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography devices, the development of other procedures like EUS and MRCP, and the shortage of trained physicians and endoscopists are factors expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



The endotherapy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market in 2020.

Based on products, the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market has been segmented into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, visualization systems, energy devices, and others. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the endotherapy devices segment include the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal conditions.



The markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, high investments by hospitals to purchase new ERCP equipment, and a strong focus on research activities to improve endoscopy techniques are the major factor contributing to this.



The major players in the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), HOYA Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co.KG (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic, PLC (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), and B.



Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

Other players in the market include Hobbs Medical, Inc. (US), STERIS PLC (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), TeleMed Systems, Inc. (US), Changzhou Health Microport Medical Device Co., LTD. (China), Medi-Globe GmbH (Germany), Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Huger Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), IntroMedic Co., Ltd. (Republic of Korea), SonoScape Medical Corporation (China), Shanghai AOHUA Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd. (China), Ottomed (India), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), and Shaili Endoscopy (India).



