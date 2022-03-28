Worldwide Protective Clothing Industry to 2027 - Increasing Spending in the Biotechnology and Healthcare Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Clothing Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Protective clothing is designed to protect workers from accidents and occupational fatalities such as fire and flame, heat, cut hazards, chemicals, lead, dry particles, asbestos, aerosols and mold. These are used in several industries such as Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Military, Firefighting, and Others. Government regulations and policies and increase in awareness for use on protective clothing is expected to increase the demand for industrial protective clothing market during this forecast period.
Market Drivers
Increase in demand for protective clothing for safety of employees is expected to boost the global protective clothing market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness to control accidents and fatalities at workplace is expected to propel protective clothing market growth. Moreover, increase in spending in biotechnology and healthcare industry is expected to fuel the global protective clothing market growth. Also, strict regulatory standards pertaining to patient safety will drive the global protective clothing market growth.
Market Restraints
However, Rise in automation in end user industries and high demand for outsourcing in pharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to hamper the global protective clothing market growth. Also, high price of specialized clothing will affect the global protective clothing market growth.
Market Segmentation
Global Protective Clothing Market is segmented into material type such as Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Cotton Fibers, Polybenzimidazole (PBI), Laminated Polyesters, and Others, by application such as Mechanical, Chemical, Thermal, Radiation, and Others. Further, Global Protective Clothing Market is segmented into end user such as Construction & Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Military, Firefighting, and Others.
Also, Global Protective Clothing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Radians Inc, Sioen Industries NV, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, Lakeland Industries Inc, MSA Safety Inc, Ansell Limited, Kimberly-Clerk Corporation, 3 M company, and Honeywell International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Protective Clothing Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast
3. Market Background
3.1. Forecast Factor
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Challenges
3.2.3. Trends
4. Global Protective Clothing Market Snapshot
5. Global Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Material Type
5.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material Type
5.2. Global Protective Clothing Market Share Analysis, By Material Type
5.3. Global Protective Clothing Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type
5.3.1 Aramid & Blends
5.3.2 Polyolefin & Blends
5.3.3 Cotton Fibers
5.3.4 Polybenzimidazole (PBI)
5.3.5 Laminated Polyesters
5.3.6 Others
6. Global Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Application
6.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2. Global Protective Clothing Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3. Global Protective Clothing Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Mechanical
6.3.2 Chemical
6.3.3 Thermal
6.3.4 Radiation
6.3.5 Others
7. Global Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By End User
7.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2. Global Protective Clothing Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3. Global Protective Clothing Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3.1 Construction & Manufacturing
7.3.2 Oil & Gas
7.3.3 Military
7.3.4 Firefighting
7.3.5 Others
8. Global Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Region
8.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region
8.2. Global Protective Clothing Market Share Analysis, By Region
9. North America Protective Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Material Type
9.3 North America Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Application
9.4 North America Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By End User
9.5 North America Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Country
9.5.1 USA
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10. Europe Protective Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Material Type
10.3 Europe Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Application
10.4 Europe Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By End User
10.5 Europe Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11. Asia Pacific Protective Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Material Type
11.3 Asia Pacific Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Application
11.4 Asia Pacific Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By End User
11.5 Asia Pacific Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
12. Latin America Protective Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Material Type
12.3 Latin America Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Application
12.3 Latin America Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By End User
13. Middle East & Africa Protective Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast (2017-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East & Africa Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Material Type
13.3 Middle East & Africa Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By Application
13.4 Middle East & Africa Protective Clothing Market Analysis, By End User
14. Competition Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15. Company Profiles
15.1 Radians Inc
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financial
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2 Sioen Industries NV
15.3 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd,
15.4 Lakeland Industries Inc
15.5 MSA Safety Inc
15.6 Ansell Limited
15.7 Kimberly-Clerk Corporation
15.8 3 M Company
15.9 Honeywell International Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzlfn4
