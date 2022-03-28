SupDucks X NFT|LA Official Merch Collaboration

Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, MARCH 28th, 2022 – In collaboration with NFT|LA, SupDucks and seven other NFT projects are officially releasing an NFT merchandise collection on Monday, March 28, 2022. The activation will be the first of its kind within the NFT space and intends to highlight the impassioned communities and creativity behind these projects, and the movement at large.

Along with SupDucks, participating NFT projects include 3Landers, Breadaverse, CryptoBatz, Peaceful Groupies, Rare Ghost Club, Thingdoms, and Trippy Toadz.

Each project will feature its own merchandise capsule containing t-shirts, hoodies, stickers, and other items branded with their respective NFT designs, characters, and the NFT|LA logo. Eventgoers can cop the merch at the NFT|LA exhibition hall, where they can also play free games and meet project founders, throughout days 0 and 1 of the event.

The collection includes a limited-time-only IRL merch piece featuring all eight NFT projects, as well as an exclusively online drop with its own design. Top speakers and VIPs at the event, such as Mark Cuban, Steve Aoki, and others, will also receive complimentary merchandise from the collection.

For SupDucks, the merch activation follows recent success at Austin’s SxSW Film Festival, which premiered its TV mini-series collaboration with web3 animation studio, Toonstar. The flagship MegaVolt Corp project plans to put its recent momentum behind this mass merch activation to spread awareness around community and creativity within the NFT niche.

“One of the themes we want to stress with this first-ever merch collab is the impact of the communities that make these NFT projects possible,” says SupDucks artist and creator, Franky ‘FrankyNines’ Aguilar. “But we also want to bring attention to the possibilities that owning one of these NFT offers. I’m not the only one who can license my SupDuck for a merch activation or a TV series. Anyone who has one can do the same.”

Following NFT|LA, SupDucks will wrap the activation by hosting its weekly live stream with all eight NFT project founders on Thursday, March 31st.

About SupDucks:

Ever wanted 10,000 friends? Well, you're about to cop your one-way ticket to the sickest clubhouse on the block...chain. The generous overlords at MegaVolt Corp have hand-drawn some of the dopest and I mean dopest MFin’ artwork. Grab yo ducks!