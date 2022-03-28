Disinfectant Market Outlook 2022-2030: Consumption, Prices, Trends, and Forecast – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Procter & Gamble Co., 3M Co., Kimberly-Clark, Ecolab, S.C. Johnson & Son, Medline Industries, The Clorox Co., Diversey, Spartan Chemical Company, Zep, Betco, BASF Corp., Evonik Corp., Reckitt Benckiser, Lonza, Cantel Medical, Steris Corporation, Contec Inc, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Microgen, Hartmann Group



NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Disinfectants - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Disinfectant Market Statistics

Imports 3,947.1 Million USD Exports 3,612.3 Million USD Top Importers Germany, China, France Top Exporters Germany, U.S., UK

Disinfectant Market Size

After five years of growth, the global disinfectant market decreased by -X% to $X in 2021. In general, consumption, however, showed a buoyant increase. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2020 when the market value increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, consumption attained the peak level of $X, and then contracted markedly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Disinfectant Production

In value terms, disinfectant production shrank significantly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, production, however, posted a resilient expansion. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2020 when the production volume increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, production reached the peak level of $X, and then reduced notably in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Disinfectant Exports

Exports

After five years of growth, overseas shipments of disinfectants decreased by -X% to X tonnes in 2021. In general, exports, however, continue to indicate a prominent expansion. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2020 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, exports attained the peak of X tonnes, and then shrank in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, disinfectant exports contracted notably to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, exports, however, posted a buoyant expansion. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2020 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, exports attained the peak of $X, and then shrank dramatically in the following year.

Exports by Country

Germany (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), France (X tonnes) and China (X tonnes) represented roughly X% of total exports of disinfectants in 2021. Canada (X tonnes), Guatemala (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), India (X tonnes) and the Czech Republic (X tonnes) held a minor share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the main exporting countries, was attained by Guatemala (+X% per year), while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest disinfectant supplying countries worldwide were Germany ($X), the U.S. ($X) and the UK ($X), with a combined X% share of global exports. Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, France, China, Canada, the Czech Republic, Poland, India and Guatemala lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average disinfectant export price amounted to $X per tonne, reducing by -X% against the previous year. Over the last fourteen-year period, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 when the average export price increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne, and then declined in the following year.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the UK ($X per tonne), while Guatemala ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Canada, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Disinfectant Imports

Imports

In 2021, after fourteen years of growth, there was significant decline in purchases abroad of disinfectants, when their volume decreased by -X% to X tonnes. In general, imports, however, enjoyed a remarkable increase. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, imports reached the peak of X tonnes, and then fell remarkably in the following year.

In value terms, disinfectant imports declined significantly to $X in 2021. Overall, imports, however, continue to indicate a resilient increase. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2020 with an increase of X% y-o-y. As a result, imports attained the peak of $X, and then contracted sharply in the following year.

Imports by Country

France (X tonnes), Germany (X tonnes), Belgium (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), the Netherlands (X tonnes), Japan (X tonnes), Italy (X tonnes), Panama (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), Australia (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) represented roughly X% of total imports of disinfectants in 2021. Chile (X tonnes) held a relatively small share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by China, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($X), China ($X) and France ($X) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for X% of global imports.

China recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average disinfectant import price amounted to $X per tonne, which is down by -X% against the previous year. Over the last fourteen-year period, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2020 when the average import price increased by X% y-o-y. As a result, import price attained the peak level of $X per tonne, and then dropped in the following year.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was China ($X per tonne), while Panama ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

