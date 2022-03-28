North America data centre cooling market size to expand considerably through 2027

Pune, India, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that North America data centre cooling market share is anticipated to cross a valuation of USD 9 billion by 2027. The expansion is creditable to new data-powered technologies, in tandem with increasing demand for high bandwidth and operational efficiency to enable digital transformation in a wide range of industries. Also, widespread digitalization and increasing work from anywhere trend are also positively swaying the industry dynamics.





Following that, the research literature examines the various industry segments based on component, application, and cooling technique. It then speaks on the major trends in the key geographies in consort with their future valuation followed by a thorough examination of the competitive landscape via in-depth profiles of leading companies.

Growing number of data centre with emergence of 4G LTE networks and general of humongous data, along with features like environmental friendliness, energy efficiency, low cost, and reduced overall IT costs are the major growth catalysts for industry.

For the unversed, cooling solutions are used by data centre operators to keep data centre temperatures within a safe range. To process massive amounts of data, data centres must be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In data processing, equipment dissipates heat energy, necessitating cooling to protect the equipment from damage caused by overheating.

COVID-19 impact:

The advent of the coronavirus compelled several businesses to accept the work-from-home model for their employees, which in turn has propelled the data centre cooling marketplace.

Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling market is projected to amass a valuation of USD 8 billion by the year 2027, mainly due to emergence of advanced technologies like metaverse, augmented & virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, which necessitates real-time processing of huge volume of data for decision making. Capitalizing on this trend, In January 2022, Vertiv announced its collaboration with RISE Research Institute, a premier research and innovation partner. Vertiv has joined the platinum level of the collaboration program for data center system technologies, joining founding partners such as Ericsson, Facebook, Vattenfall, LTU, ABB, and the Norrbotten region.

Notably, IT & telecom segment of regional market is reckoned to grow over the forecast period, owing to easier access to smartphones and widespread availability of internet connectivity.

Europe Market

Europe data center cooling industry is slated to reach USD 11.5 billion by the end of analysis timeframe. The expansion is attributed to growing technological advancements, and widespread incorporation of integrated systems in high-performance automobiles. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), sales of self-driving cars would increase by around 10% by the end of 2021 compared to 2020. Growing digitization in the automobile industry has boosted data volume, driving up need for innovative data center cooling solutions. For example, the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, including self-driving cars, generates a tremendous volume of data, considerably raising demand for data center cooling technology. Europe data center cooling industry has registered high demand for colocation services from hyper-scale data centers. Several cloud service providers, notably, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, are leasing huge amounts of capacity from European colocation businesses. Increased network connectivity and an increase in the number of regional data centers in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is proving to be beneficial for the industry.

Moreover, the industry share from liquid cooling technique segment is poised to grow remarkably through 2027, on account of rising popularity of edge computing, which leading to adoption of smaller & denser IT equipment. It is to be noted that liquid cooling systems reduce the size of data centre.

Competitive dashboard

The leading players in North America data centre cooling market are Vertiv Group Corporation, Stulz GmbH, SPX Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Nortek Air Solutions LLC, Johnson Controls Inc., Hamon Group, Degree Controls Inc., Coolcentric, Black Box Corporation, Asetek A/S, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., and ABB Ltd.

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, by Component (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Solution

Air Conditioning

Chilling unit (Air-Cooled, Glycol-Cooled, Water-Cooled)

Control System

Cooling Tower

Economizer (Non-Condensing, Condensing)

Liquid Cooling System (Immersive, Direct-To-Chip)

Others

Service

Consulting

Maintenance and Support

Installation and Deployment





North America Data Centre Cooling Market, by Cooling Technique (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Room-based

Rack/Row-based





North America Data Centre Cooling Market, by Application (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Energy

Colocation

BFSI

Others

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Australia

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Poland

Benelux

Spain

North America Data Centre Cooling Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD, 2017-2027)

Vertiv Group Corporation

Stulz GmbH

SPX Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Nortek Air Solutions LLC

Johnson Controls Inc.

Hamon Group

Degree Controls Inc.

Coolcentric

Black Box Corporation

Asetek A/S

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

