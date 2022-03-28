Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG



Luxembourg, 28th March 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 18th MARCH 2022 TO 25th MARCH 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
18/03/2022187,000.009.51,776,500.00Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
21/03/2022-----
22/03/2022-----
23/03/2022-----
24/03/2022-----
25/03/20221,000.009.259,250.00Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total188,000.00-1,785,750.00--

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on                 www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                        investor@velcan.lu

