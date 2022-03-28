Worldwide Automotive Keyless Entry System Industry to 2030 - Featuring Alps Electric, Continental and DENSO Among Others

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive keyless entry systems are an electronic advanced key solution for automotive access control by utilizing the predefined programs for the automotive locking and unlocking operations. The automotive lock is controlled by the remote or electronic device, which perform operations without direct physical contact with the vehicle and can be accessed within certain distance proximity from the vehicle.

Automotive keyless entry systems study mainly includes remote keyless entry (RKE) system, and passive keyless entry (PKE) system. OEM as well as aftermarket sales channel are the part of the automotive keyless entry systems study. Automotive keyless entry systems find their application across passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. Automotive production and sales activities across the globe directly influence demand for automotive keyless entry systems during the forecast period. Agreements and contracts with OEMs, business expansion and product launch activities are the key strategies adopted by the market players. Asia-Pacific is the leading consumer of the automotive keyless entry systems in the global market and it is expected to lead the market growth.



For purpose of analysis, the global automotive keyless entry systems market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, vehicle type, product type, and region. Depending on sales channel, it is segregated into OEM, and aftermarket. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, LCV and HCV. Depending on product type, it is fragmented into remote keyless entry (RKE) system, passive keyless entry (PKE) system. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the global automotive keyless entry systems market include Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive keyless entry system market analysis along with current the trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive keyless entry system market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive keyless entry system market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive keyless entry system market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

