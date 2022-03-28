The global MBR market size is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2021 and 2026

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type, System Configuration, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872162/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is in the nascent stage in developing countries due to the challenges such as cost-intensive technology, skilled workforce, and limited regulations of MBR in developing countries.



Growing demand for advanced wastewater treatment technology for more efficient and high-quality treated water s is driving the demand for MBR during the forecast period



Wastewater generated from industries and rising government regulations on wastewater treatment require advance technology to produce high quality effluent.MBR is a proven technology to avoid the spread of the emerging micro pollutants and contaminants in the environment by treatment of wastewater for reuse.



MBR membranes are made of various polymeric materials such as PVDF, PE, PES, and others which are used for filtration of wastewater.An MBR system is beneficial in eliminating microplastic (MP) and micropollutants generated from the textile industry, such as threads and beads, are polluting water bodies.



MBR is preferred in both municipal and industrial application owing to its company size and high quality wastewater treatment.



Stringent wastewater regulation globally to boost the demand for MBR

Wastewater discharge mandates in natural water bodies have increased the demand for wastewater treatment.North America, Europe, and others are providing opportunities for the growth of the MBR market by implementation of regulations for high quality treated water.



Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and EU water framework directives has implemented stringent rules and regulations to counter the release of toxic effluents into water bodies and converse clean water.Effluent guidelines are national standards for industrial and municipal wastewater discharge.



Moreover, increasing concerns regarding environmental safety and the rising awareness regarding the improved quality of drinking water are expected to increase the demand for MBR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to dominate the MBR market during the forecast period

The MBR market in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India is expected to witness high growth, owing to industrialization and growing awareness on water reuse and recycling.Moreover, serious environmental, and health hazards resulted in numerous adverse effects on humans and ecosystem due to water related issues.



MBR is capable of handling various water impurities such as suspended solids, pathogens, bacteria, nitrogen, and other contaminants that are mostly present in municipal and industrial waste. Moreover, the introduction of various initiatives, laws, and regulations by government bodies such as environmental protection laws to conserve natural water resources sanitation management are expected to positively impact the MBR market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the MBR market.





• By Company Type - Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation - D Level: 10%, C Level: 20%, Others: 70%

• By Region – Europe: 30%, APAC: 30%, North America: 20%, South America: 10%, The Middle East & Africa: 10%



The MBR market comprises major players such as SUEZ (France), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), CITIC Envirotech Ltd (Singapore), Koch Separation Solutions (US), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Veolia (France), and Aquatech International LLC (US). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the MBR market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the MBR market and its segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments such as by membrane type, by system configuration, by application and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall MBR market and the sub-segments.The stakeholders will be able to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders comprehend the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

