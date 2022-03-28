Global Automotive Semiconductor Market (2021 to 2030) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Semiconductor Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive semiconductor is a special type of electronic component that is used to transmit electricity to numerous parts installed in vehicles. Automotive semiconductors are considered as an important component to be used in modern vehicles as they help to control a wider range of components that offer advanced features in vehicles. Moreover, the increased inclination toward electric vehicles along with semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles has created ample opportunities for the growth of the automotive semiconductor market across the globe.



The automotive semiconductor market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to introduction of advanced features such as telematics, infotainment as well as advanced driver assistance system in new vehicles.



The global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, propulsion type, application and region. Based on the component, the global market has been segmented into processor, analog IC, discrete power, sensor and memory. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on propulsion type, the global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into internal combustion engine and electric. Based on application, the global automotive semiconductor market has been segmented into powertrain, safety, body electronics, chassis, telematics & infotainment and others. By region, the global market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the global automotive semiconductor market include Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Micron Technology, NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V. and Texas Instruments, Inc. as the major companies operating in the automotive semiconductor market.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive semiconductor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

