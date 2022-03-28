Global Self-Balancing Mobility Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Balancing Mobility Market by Product Type, Level of Automation, End Use and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Self-balancing mobility refers to vehicles that can self-balance during propulsion, making it possible for the user to operate the vehicle even if they do not understand how to ride a bicycle. It steers with a self-balancing gyroscopic mechanism that changes directions based on which way the rider leans.

Gyroscopes (to determine balance), motors (to maintain balance and propel the scooter forwards and backwards), batteries and other electronics as the basic component of self-balancing mobility. Self-Balancing mobility solutions are an environmentally benign, adaptable, and versatile means of transportation. Because of its small size, it contributes to less traffic congestion.



For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global self-balancing mobility market on the basis of product type, level of automation, end use, vehicle type and region. The report covers the details about numerous vehicle types, such as segways, unicycles, hoverboards & bikes, which are a part of self-balancing mobility industry. In addition, it provides information on diverse modes of operations such as semi-autonomous & fully autonomous vehicles. Commercial use and personal use are the key end use applications of self-balancing mobility industry described in the report. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of the market across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



The key players analyzed in the self-balancing mobility market include Airwheel Holding Limited, Eswingsports, Fosjoas, Freego High-Tech Corporation Ltd., Halo Board, Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., HoverRobotix, Inmotion Technologies Co., Ltd., Inventist, Inc., IO Hawk Invest, Oxboard B.V., Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., UBoard and Zhejiang Aerlang Technology Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global self-balancing mobility market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rapid urbanization and local commute requirements

3.5.1.2. Inclination toward the use of electric mobility as an eco-friendly & efficient solution

3.5.1.3. High portability as compare to other personal electric vehicles

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Rise in bike vandalism & theft

3.5.2.2. Inaccuracy and calibration issues in autonomous vehicles

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Continuous product development gains competitive advantage

3.5.3.2. Growing R&D investments for enhanced battery technologies

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.2. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis and future footprints



CHAPTER 4: SELF-BALANCING MOBILITY MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Single wheeled

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Double wheeled

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SELF-BALANCING MOBILITY MARKET, BY LEVEL OF AUTOMATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Semi-autonomous

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Fully autonomous

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SELF-BALANCING MOBILITY MARKET, BY END USE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Personal use

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Commercial use

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SELF-BALANCING MOBILITY MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Unicycle

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Segway

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. Hoverboard

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. Scooter & bikes

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: SELF-BALANCING MOBILITY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Airwheel Holding Limited

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.2. Eswingsports

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.3. Fosjoas

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Freego High-Tech Corporation Ltd.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.5. Halo Board

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.6. Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.7. HoverRobotix

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.8. INMOTION TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Inventist, Inc.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. IO Hawk Invest

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio

9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.11. Oxboard B.V.

9.11.1. Company overview

9.11.2. Company snapshot

9.11.3. Product portfolio

9.12. Razor USA LLC

9.12.1. Company overview

9.12.2. Key executives

9.12.3. Company snapshot

9.12.4. Product portfolio

9.13. SEGWAY INC.

9.13.1. Company overview

9.13.2. Key executives

9.13.3. Company snapshot

9.13.4. Product portfolio

9.13.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.14. UBoard

9.14.1. Company overview

9.14.2. Company snapshot

9.14.3. Product portfolio

9.15. Zhejiang Aerlang Technology Co., Ltd.

9.15.1. Company overview

9.15.2. Company snapshot

9.15.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fs5t09