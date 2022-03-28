Insights on the Sports Nutrition Global Market to 2030 - Greater Demands for Organic Sports Nutrition Products Can Help the Market Grow

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Market by Type, End User and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sports nutrition products are specialized nutrition products that are designed to boost performance and increase recovery speeds during and after sports activities like athletics, workouts, or bodybuilding. These products are made with ingredients that are useful for the body and help provide the body with proteins, nutrients, minerals and amino acids that will help increase the efficiency of physical activities and provide better results. The most commonly used forms of sports nutrition products are protein powders and sports drinks, however, other supplements like RTD protein drinks, energy bars, sports supplements, and iso drinks powder are also widely used by consumers.



Sports nutrition products are consumed before or after rigorous workout. These products are specifically designed and made to aid in workout by providing energy and by enforcing the muscles by enabling muscle regeneration and growth as well as body recovery and nutrient replenishment. Protein powders help in gaining muscle mass or retaining lean muscle mass depending on the type of workout regime that it is paired with. Creatine and BCAA help provide more energy to the body in the pre-workout stage and help in muscle building. Isotonic drink powders and sports drinks help in replenishing the bodies reserves of minerals and electrolytes and helps hydrate the body and avoid excess fatigue. RTD protein drinks and energy bars are good and quick sources of protein that are easily available and help provide good nutrition to the body. These ready to eat and drink products are also being greatly used by regular consumers due to their benefits and as a meal alternative or a healthy snack. All these factors are leading to the expansion of the sports nutrition market.



The demand for pre-packaged healthy snacks and drinks has increased as people's tastes for packaged snacks and confectionary foods have grown. Furthermore, hectic work schedules of consumers coupled with low time available to cook meals, especially in the mornings and afternoons are factors increasing the demand for energy bars and RTD protein drinks. Consumption of energy bars and RTD protein drinks has also been supported by rise in buying power and growing preference for tasty food that is also nutritious. Moreover, people often eat delicious nutritious bars and drinks having flavors like chocolate, peanut butter, caramel, and vanilla at parties and festival events for added energy. The increase in global participation rate in various festivals and sports activities has also resulted in high revenue generation. In addition, the popularity of pre-packaged on-the-go snacks has surged the demand for energy bars and RTD protein drinks. Furthermore, ingredient variations in such snack products draw the attention of customers, encouraging them to buy such items, thereby driving the market growth.



Over last few years, consumer awareness regarding organic products and foods in on the rise. Most of the packaged foods that are available in the market contains a variety of chemicals, some of which are very harmful to health, such as preservatives and flavor additives. Some preservatives are also linked with unfavorable effects, which can comprise unpleasant reactions in consumers that are sensitive to a particular preservative or a potential increased risk for cancer. In such situation, going organic with products having no pesticides, chemicals, or processed additives and picking natural, organic food to minimize risk of disease, illness, and disorders is the new trend. Many consumers are avoiding chemical ingredients in their food, health food, functional food, proteins, and nutraceutical products. Hence, demand for naturally sourced ingredients and organic canned tomatoes is increasing continuously.



The global sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the global market is segregated into protein powder, iso drink powder, sports supplements, RTD protein drinks, sports drinks, energy bars, and others. By end user the market is segmented into athletes, bodybuilders, and lifestyle users. Based on sales channel the global market is studied across hypermarket/supermarket, drugs and specialty stores, fitness centers, and online channels. The global sports nutrition market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players profiled for in the sports nutrition market analysis include Abbott Nutrition, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Glanbia Plc., GNC Holdings, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afy817