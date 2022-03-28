NowVertical Group Completes Acquisition of Exonar Ltd.

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and services company, is pleased to announce that it is has completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of UK-based, Exonar Ltd. (“Exonar”).

Exonar’s Reveal software will become a significant addition to NOW Origin, NOW’s data transformation and securitization product set. Reveal expands on NOW’s current data security offering by providing powerful discovery capabilities and the ability to work across both structured and unstructured data sets. These complementary toolsets will help customers protect against financial and reputational damage in the event of a data breach.

“Today, we are very excited to welcome the great team at Exonar to the NOW family,” said Daren, Trousdell CEO of NOW. “Exonar provides a natural extension of our software stack and strengthens our footprint in a rapidly growing European market. It is also a great example of NOW’s ability to attract some of the best data analytics companies operating globally to our platform for the benefit of our customers and shareholders.”

About Exonar Ltd.

Founded in the UK in 2007, Exonar is one of only a handful of software solutions available today with the ability to find and reveal billions of structured and unstructured data records in detail, enabling businesses to use data to reduce risk, uncover business value and deliver digital transformation. Exonar’s core software offers enterprise-scale, big data architecture and machine learning technology that handles diverse data sources and types to locate sensitive and vital information, enabling users to manage compliance issues quickly and securely.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics and VI software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

