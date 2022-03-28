The global liquid handling systems market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2026 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1%

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Liquid Handling System Market by Product, Type, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028021/?utm_source=GNW

However, the slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories may restrain the market growth.



Pipettes in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the products, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into Pipettes, Consumables.Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software, and Other Products.



The pipette segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of the global liquid handling systems market due to their wide applications. These are used in a wide variety of experiment processes in chemistry, molecular biology (biotechnology), medical science, experiments in natural science in general, analysis of food and chemicals, food safety inspections, and inspections in clinical examinations.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the Liquid Handling System market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacificisprojected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in Asia, the large population in China and India, and improving life sciences research infrastructure across Asian countries



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2(44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific(20%), and Rest of the World(12%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US)

• Eppendorf AG (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• QIAGEN (Netherlands)

• Brooks Automation Inc. (US)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Hamilton Company (US)

• SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK)

• Corning Incorporated (US)

• Gilson Incorporated (US)

• Greiner Bio-One international GMBH (Germany)

• HiTec Zang GMBH (Germany)

• TOMTEC (US)

• Metrohm A.G (Switzerland)

• Gardner Denver (US)

• Endress+Hauser (Sweden)

• Hudson Robotics (US)

• Integra Biosciences Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Brand GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Orochem Technologies Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This report studies the Liquid Handling System market based on product,and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarketswith respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Liquid Handling System market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.







Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Liquid Handling System productsoffered by the top 25players in the Liquid Handling System market. The reportanalyzes theLiquid Handling Systemmarket by product,and region.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devicesacross key geographic regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Liquid Handling System market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the Liquid Handling System market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05028021/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________