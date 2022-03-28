Global Digital Signature Market to 2027 - The Rapid Adoption of Cloud-based Security Solutions is Driving Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signature Market By Component, By organization size, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital signature market size is expected to reach $20.62 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 32.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

A digital signature refers to a modern method with the electronic and encrypted stamp of verification on different digital documents like word files, PDF files, and online legal contract papers. Additionally, it is beneficial in addressing the problems of impression and tempering in digital communication. As it comprises all the information of digital document, it allows users to identify the source rapidly and easily, recognize the status of an electronic document.

By using a digital signature, the sender becomes empowered to verify the reliability of a digital document. During the financial transactions or document distribution globally, the chances of risks such as tampering or fraud of documents are very high, thereby fuelling the requirement for digital signatures.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the companies globally, majorly in a severe manner. With the adoption of digital signatures, companies are striving to streamline the process of signing the crucial documents with minimized or no delay or constraints. Thus, the digital signature market has been significantly driven because of the rising use cases from current and new customers owing to a global pandemic.

Moreover, the adoption of digital verification and signatures has been increased due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the industries are compelled to embrace digital technology in order to continue their business due to the rising obligations related to online and remote work. The government is supporting the digital modes of signature and verification like smart ID/card readers, smooth pass, electronic signatures, biometric signatures, and others.

Market Growth Factors:

The rapid adoption of cloud-based security solutions

The demand for cloud-based security technologies and solutions is rising due to the high availability of the Internet and higher utilization of mobile & internet-connected devices. In addition, many companies are transitioning towards digital and advanced solutions for dealing with customers. Hence, digital signature becomes the medium for secured and enhanced experience between customers and the companies. Moreover, SMEs and startups are increasingly installing these cloud-based digital signature solutions because of the growing adoption rate of the eCommerce model.

A rise in paperless trend

Several industry workflows systems are expected to witness transformation due to the increasing digitalization. In addition, majority of the organizations are adopting the concept of dematerialization, which may increase the acceptance of digital signature. Also, digital signature helps many companies to reduce their spending on the stationary. In a similar manner, it lowers down the possibility of misplacing a crucial document and maintains its security for a long time period.

Market Restraining Factor:

Low Level of Awareness Regarding the Legality of Digital Signatures

The digital signature technology is constantly upgrading, while there is no appropriate legislation to regulate these signatures. In addition, there is still not a widespread awareness among many countries about the legal status of digital signatures. Also, legal bodies should make provisions in order to increase awareness associated with the legal acceptance and advantages of digital signature in comparison to the classic signature.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into (Software and Hardware) and Services (Professional and Managed). The services segment, is further divided into the professional services segment obtained the highest revenue share of the market and is expected to unfold the same kind of trend even during the forecasting period. This is credited to the growing demand of the companies for the superior security of their operations and cost savings.

Organization Size Outlook

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and Small & medium enterprise. Small and medium enterprises is expected to showcase the highest growth rate throughout the forecasting period. This is credited to the rise in the adoption of digitalization to enhance efficiency in the business process.

Deployment Outlook

Based on Deployment Mode the market is segmented into On premises and Cloud. The cloud-based deployment segment is expected to display a promising growth rate over the forecasting years. In addition, companies and several verticals globally are embracing eSignature solutions in the cloud to achieve cost optimization, flexibility, and scalability.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Energy & Utilities, Education and Legal, Telecom & IT, Government & Public Sector, and Hardware. The legal segment is expected to display the highest growth rate during the forecasting period. By adopting digital signatures, the legal firms can accelerate and completely automate the sluggish, complicated and costly conventional paper-based signing process and gain higher productivity, maintained eRecord, decreased manual processing, enhanced compliance, decreased turnaround time of the document, streamlined reporting, and digital transformation.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. . North America is expected to emerge as the dominating region in the overall digital signature market throughout the forecast years. The region remains at the forefront regarding the adoption of IT technologies. In addition, the region is home to a majority of multinational companies and various small-scale enterprises.

Cardinal Matrix - Digital Signature Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Adobe, Inc. is the major forerunners in the Digital Signature Market. Companies such as Docusign, Inc., Thales Group S.A., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Docusign, Inc., Secured Signing Limited, OneSpan, Inc., DigiCert, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. ltd., Thales Group S.A., Adobe, Inc., Entrust Corporation, and GMO GlobalSign Pte. Ltd. (GMO Internet, Inc.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2017, Feb - 2021, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Digital Signature Market by Component

4.1 Global Solutions Market by Region

4.2 Global Digital Signature Market by Solutions Type

4.2.1 Global Software Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Hardware Market by Region

4.3 Global Services Market by Region

4.4 Global Digital Signature Market by Services Type

4.4.1 Global Professional Services Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Managed Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Digital Signature Market by Organization Size

5.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

5.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Digital Signature Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Global On Premise Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Digital Signature Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

7.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region

7.3 Global Energy & Utilities Market by Region

7.4 Global Education & Legal Market by Region

7.5 Global Telecom & IT Market by Region

7.6 Global Government & Public Sector Market by Region

7.7 Global Hardware Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Digital Signature Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Docusign, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2 Secured Signing Limited

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3 OneSpan, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4 DigiCert, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6 Thales Group S.A.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research and Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 Adobe, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Entrust Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9 GMO GlobalSign Pte. Ltd (GMO Internet, Inc.)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

