The global CRO services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0%

The data management services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the CRO services market, by type, during the forecast period

In 2021, the data management services segment accounted for the highest growth rate.The data management services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the need for the generation of high-quality and statistically sound data and its management and the rising importance of data handling in order to meet regulatory requirements.



Data management is critical for smooth and uninterrupted flow and easy access of data during the development of drugs and medical devices.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the CRO services market

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, low cost of clinical trials, implementation of favorable government policies, and the rising number of CROs in the region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• IQVIA Inc. (US)

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US)

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (US)

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (China)

• Syneos Health Inc. (US)

• PPD, Inc. ( a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

• Parexel International Corporation (US)

• ICON plc (Ireland)

• Medpace Holdings Inc. (US)

• SGS SA (Switzerland)

• BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Firma Clinical Research, LLC (US)

• AccuLab Life Sciences (US)

• Novotech Health Holdings (Australia)

• Geneticist Inc. (US)

• Linical Americas (US)

• Celerion (US)

• Azelix LLC (US)

• Pepgra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (UK)

• Dove Quality Solutions Limited (UK)

• Frontage Holdings Corporation (US)

• PSI CRO AG (Switzerland)

• Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. (China)

• Clinipace Inc. (US)

• Axcent Advanced Analytics (US)

• Clinical Trial Service BV (Netherlands)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



