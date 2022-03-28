The Worldwide Software Defined Security Industry is Expected to Reach $26.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Software Defined Security Market By End User, By Application, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Software Defined Security Market size is expected to reach $26.70 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 25.52% CAGR during the forecast period.

Security defined security (SDS) refers to an approach that is focused on architecture for the purpose of safety and compliance that separates and eliminates controls from physical components like hardware, topology, or physical location. This security model is crucial to facilitate security and compliance to work consistently with software-defined infrastructure models that also separate application and data hosting from the hardware.

Generally, Software-defined security is installed across IT environments that are hardly dependent on hardware-based security like virtualization infrastructures and cloud computing. In addition, all the new devices developed within the environment are spontaneously included and regulated within the base security model.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

There are many employees who are working from a remote location and they need to access crucial enterprise infrastructure from a less safe location (their homes) and sometimes with their personal devices. These conditions increased the cases of cyber-attacks which are targeted on such employees, which could comprise the security of the corporate data and personal data of other employees who are within the same network loop.

In order to avoid such a scenario, many companies have put a large investment sum in robust software defined security solutions for their employees to increase the security of assets belonging to the company and employees. Throughout the pandemic, software-based firewalls and intrusion detection systems have gained high popularity and they were rapidly installed into the systems of employees to strengthen the security perimeter of such systems.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing awareness about the advantages of software defined security

Currently, there are only limited supporters of software defined network architecture and software defined security solutions because they are comparatively newer to the new-age companies and corporate world. In addition, the adoption of software defined networking and security solutions is anticipated to be driven by the growing number of security threats and rise in deployment of cloud and virtualization among small & medium enterprises.

The benefits of virtualization

Factors such as effective reduction in the number of security attacks and threats, and growing adoption of cloud computing services are playing a key role in fuelling the growth of the market during the forecasting period. In addition, software defined security provides virtualization that helps to decrease capital & operational expense, device footprint, remote management, streamlined deployments, central management of security, and convenient upgradation of the system. This aspect is expected to fuel the growth and demand for software defined software in the upcoming years.

Market Restraining Factor:

Growing concerns about security

Companies having private data traffic are witnessing a growing number of concerns about network security as many cyber attackers are looking for advanced methods to gain invalid access to the networks. For companies with extremely confidential data traffic, the in-built security capabilities of these solutions may not be sufficient. In SD-WAN, security devices must be located at every remote place in order to secure the network from the targeted attacks.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers and Enterprises. The cloud service providers segment is expected to exhibit the high growth rate in the market over the forecast years. This is attributed to the fact that a growing number of enterprises are adopting these solutions around the world which is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Application and Mobile Device Security, Virtual Machines/Storage Security/ Servers, Network Security Gateways and Others. Network security gateways are integrated with software defined security which helps to build a gateway between all incoming and outgoing data.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The growth of the services segment is expected to be driven by the growing concerns among individuals, small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises to securely access their endpoint, cloud, network, and applications. The growth is further fuelled by the need to manage technical issues and prevent breakdown time.

Deployment Outlook

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment is expected to showcase the highest growth rate in the market during the forecasting period. In the last couple of years, a transition towards the adoption of cloud solutions by information security experts has been witnessed. In addition, the cloud is considered transformational instead of a trade-off in security architecture.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The regional market is expected to exhibit a similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. Factors such as growing awareness about the advantages of software defined security solutions and a rise in the number of IT operations are expected to create favorable opportunities for the regional market.

Cardinal Matrix - Software Defined Security Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Intel Corporation is the major forerunners in the Software Defined Security Market. Companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc., VMware, Inc., and Fortinet, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Software Defined Security Market.

