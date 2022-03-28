New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247886/?utm_source=GNW

• Usage of renewable energy such as wind, hydropower, solar as the primary source of power

• Buildings with lower PUE and carbon emissions

• Minimal wastage and provision of reuse and recycling of IT infrastructure such as servers.

• Usage of innovative data center technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cells, HVO fuel, advanced cooling techniques



Global Green Data Centers Market Segments



• Innovations in power technologies

• Innovations in cooling technologies

• Adoption of district heating and waste heat recovery systems is expanding beyond Nordics

• Increasing Modular data center design & deployment



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure



• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure



• Server

• Storage

• Network



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• PDUS

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condsensers, & Dry Coolers

• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique



• Air-Based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Market Segmentation by General Construction



• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building & Engineering Design

• Physical Security

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• DCIM/BMS



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Data center operators operating in the North American and European regions are likely to have more efficient and effective infrastructure as compared to operators operating in the MEA and APAC regions.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries



• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Switzerland

o Other Western European Countries



• Nordics

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Norway

o Finland & Iceland



• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central & Eastern Europe



• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Other Middle Eastern Countries



• Africa

o South Africa

o Other African Countries



• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest Of APAC

o Southeast Asia



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The global green data center market is witnessing intense competition among global data center service providers as well as local companies. The market is witnessing investments from cloud services operators and telecom operators.



Key Vendors



• 21Vianet Group

• Africa Data Centres

• AQ Compute

• Airtel

• AirTrunk Operating

• Apple

• Alibaba Cloud

• Aligned

• Amazon Web Services

• atNorth

• Big Data Exchange (BDx)

• Bridge Data Centres

• Canberra Data Centers

• Chayora

• Chindata

• Cologix

• Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

• Compass Datacenters

• COPT Data Center Solutions

• CoreSite Realty

• CyrusOne

• DATA4

• DataBank

• DigiPlex

• Digital Realty

• EdgeConneX

• Etisalat Group

• Equinix

• Facebook (Meta)

• Flexential

• GDS Services

• Global Switch

• Google

• Green Mountain (AZRIELI GROUP)

• HostDime

• Huawei Technologies

• Iron Mountain

• Keppel Data Centres

• Microsoft

• Moro Hub

• Nautilus Data Technologies

• Netia

• NEXTDC

• NTT Global Data Centers

• ODATA

• Oracle

• Orange Business Services

• Pure Data Centres Group

• QTS Realty Trust

• RackBank

• Raxio Group

• Rostelecom Data Centers

• Scala Data Centers

• Sify Technologies

• STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

• ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

• Switch

• Tenglong Holdings Group

• T5 Data Centers

• Vantage Data Centers

• Yandex

• Yondr

• Yotta Infrastructure Solutions



Renewable Energy Providers



• ACCONIA Energia

• Apex Clean Energy

• The AES Corporation

• Conrad Energy

• Datafarm Energy

• DE SHAW RENEWABLE INVESTMENTS

• EDF Renewables

• Distributed Power Technologies

• NTR

• Ørsted

• ScottishPower

• Torch Clean Energy

• MC Retail Energy

• GreenYellow

• Engie

• Simply Energy

• ReNew Power

• Lightsource bp

• TotalEnergies

• Better Energy

• Ilmatar Energy

• Faro Energy

• RWE Renewables

• ERG

• Sunseap Group

• AMP Energy

• Enel Group

• Solar Alliance

• MP2 Energy

• HDF Energy

• Shell

• Eneco

• Rocky Mountain Power

• Pattern Energy

• Neoen

• Avaada Energy

• Dominion Energy

• Pacific Gas and Electric Company

• Leeward Renewable Energy

• NextEra Energy

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247886/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________