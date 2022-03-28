Global Flat Panel Antenna Market (2022 to 2027) - Demand for High Data Rate Transmission Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Panel Antenna Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Electronically Steered, Mechanically Steered), Frequency (C and X, Ku, K, Ka), End-Use Application (Aviation, Telecommunications, Military) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is anticipated to grow from USD 408 million in 2022 to USD 1,440 million by 2027; it is projected to register a CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2027.

The rising demand for electronically steered phased array flat panel antennas, increasing focus towards space explorations and satellites launches in different countries such as China, Russia and US, increasing demand for VSAT-Based flat panel antennas for maritime as well as commercial applications are the key factors driving the growth of the flat panel antenna market.

However, hefty costs pertaining towards development and maintenance of the antennas are the major restraint that hinders the growth of the flat panel antenna market. On the contrary, demand for flat panel antennas in commercial application especially passenger vehicles, development of ultra-compact, low profile flat panel antennas for advanced ground combat vehicles and increasing need for high data transmission rate are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the flat panel antenna market players during 2022-2027. Moreover, lack of skilled and technically qualified workforce pose challenges to the flat panel antenna market.



Electronically Steered type is expected to witness the highest market share and growth rate during the forecast period



Based on different types, the market has been segmented into two categories: electronically steered and mechanically steered. Electronically steered antenna is the leading type in the flat panel antenna market in terms of CAGR and marker size. This is mainly because of its low cost and high market acceptance. Electrically steered flat panel antenna is expected to gain traction due to compact size, low cost, and significant adoption in enterprise, maritime, land mobile, and aviation industries. AlCAN Systems (Canada), C-COM Satellite Systems Inc (Canada), Hanwha Phasor (UK), and ThinKom Solutions (US) are some of the players providing electronically steered FPA systems.



Commercial application is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period



The commercial application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flat panel antenna market. The commercial segment cater to a variety of applications, especially commercial shipping, boating, super yachts, passenger vehicles, and other applications. The flat panel antennas used for such applications are smaller and more discreet than the large radomes generally used on bigger vessels for broadband satellite communication. These flat panel antennas include ESA OR phased array antennas which track satellites electronically while the units themselves are stationary, so there are no moving parts to wear out and potentially fail. Thus, rising demand for such antennas in different commercial applications is driving the growth of flat panel antenna market.



Asia Pacific is the leading flat panel antenna market in terms of CAGR globally.



APAC is expected to contribute to the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the flat panel antenna market. APAC is the major market for consumer and commercial segment due to its growing population. Key countries in APAC include China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Rapid developments related to flat panel antenna in telecommunication applications also provide growth opportunities for the market in APAC as trend for 5G in APAC is growing at a fast pace. Other factors contributing to the rising demand for flat panel antennas in APAC include technological advancements in antenna technology, increased awareness of the benefits of using flat panel antennas among the masses, and the cost-effectiveness of these antennas. Electronically steered flat panel antenna type is famous and reliable way initiate satellite communications and retrieve data and information in telecommunications and commercial sectors in Asia and other continents.

