MAG Silver Announces Senior Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Fausto Di Trapani as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective May 20, 2022. Fausto replaces Larry Taddei, who, after 12 years of service with the company, will step down from the CFO role to pursue other opportunities. Larry will assist in the orderly transition of his duties following Fausto’s appointment.



“I would like to thank Larry for his considerable contribution to MAG over the past 12 years,” said George Paspalas, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAG. “Larry has been instrumental in the growth of MAG and forming good working relationships with Fresnillo at the Juanicipio Project. I genuinely wish Larry all the very best in his future endeavors.”

Fausto is a highly regarded and accomplished finance executive with experience in the natural resources sector spanning two decades. He has held progressively senior finance roles with BHP Billiton, Norilsk Nickel and Mantra Resources. Most recently, Fausto served as the Chief Financial Officer at Galiano Gold Inc. responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial operations, treasury, taxation, internal audit, IT systems and risk management. He was a key member in the financing, operational readiness, construction, operations and eventual joint venturing of the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa. He has been at the forefront of numerous debt and equity financings, multinational tax restructurings and complex contract negotiations at various stages of mining development.

“I am delighted to welcome Fausto to the MAG team as our new CFO. Fausto brings extensive experience in mining production environments, large capital projects, financial management and control. He also brings substantial experience in the areas of joint venture management and team development and is a complementary addition to our growing leadership team. We are very pleased to have him on board at MAG as we continue to grow and add shareholder value progressing Juanicipio to production and continuing to advance our attractive exploration portfolio,” said George Paspalas.

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The Project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant.

