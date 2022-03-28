Factorial Energy Announces Appointment of Stellantis Executive to Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy (Factorial), an industry leader in the development of solid-state battery technology for electric vehicle (EV) applications, today announced the appointment of Michael “Micky” Bly to its Board of Directors. Bly is Senior Vice President, Head of Global Propulsion Systems at Stellantis N.V. and joins the Board in connection with Stellantis’ strategic investment in Factorial announced earlier this year.



“We are thrilled to welcome Micky to Factorial’s Board,” said Factorial CEO Siyu Huang, Ph.D. “Micky’s deep overall automotive experience as well as his expertise in drivetrains and electric vehicles will be invaluable as we continue to move our industry-leading FEST™ solid-state technology from the lab to commercial production.”

At Stellantis, Bly leads Propulsion Systems engineering supporting the company’s aggressive electrification roadmap. Previously, he was Head of Engine and Electrified Propulsion Engineering. Before joining the automaker, he spent five years at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. where he held various positions in Europe and North America, including as Global Vice President of Product Management Electrification.

“Stellantis plans to have more than 75 battery electric vehicles available globally by the end of the decade, a target we recently outlined in our Dare Forward 2030 plan,” said Bly. “I look forward to working with the board and executives at Factorial to help advance the company’s solid-state battery technology as part of our Joint Development Agreement.”

Bly also spent 23 years in engineering positions at General Motors Co., which included powertrain and vehicle electrification. He holds a master’s degree in engineering, science and technology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Factorial Energy

Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Factorial Energy has developed breakthrough solid-state batteries that offer up to 50 percent longer range per charge, increased safety, and cost competitive with conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company’s proprietary FEST™ (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) leverages a solid electrolyte material, which enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-capacity cathode and anode materials. FEST™’s electrolyte has been successfully scaled in 40Ah cells, works at room temperature, and can utilize the majority of existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing equipment. The company has received strategic investments from, and entered into Joint Collaboration Agreements with, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. More information can be found at www.factorialenergy.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

