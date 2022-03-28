Anyword's Artificial Intelligence Platform Helps Startups Gain Traction in the Marketplace Through Precise Brand Messaging

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business startups are surging again, as the pandemic wanes, but that means they face a highly competitive marketplace and the challenge of creating a voice that stands out. Anyword, a data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) copywriting software platform that optimizes text for specific audiences, provides startups with enhanced brand messaging that engages with consumers.

The U.S. Census Bureau's Business Formation Statistics show 4.38 million applications were submitted in 2020, a 24.7% increase over the year before. Those startups need to compete with businesses that already have their audience, which can be an overwhelming and time-consuming task.

"It's more important than ever for brands to communicate with the right words at the right time," said Yaniv Makover, co-founder and CEO of Anyword. "Our tools help companies find their brand voice while leveraging data and optimizing strategic projects to align with their goals, channels, and audiences."

Anyword's artificial intelligence coupled with its vast media and marketing datasets make it ideal for designing brand messaging - the tone of voice, communication style and the taglines and text that connect with an audience. Using Anyword's precise computational linguistics and language analysis for messaging, a startup can generate personalized and emotionally engaging messages in a less costly, more efficient way.

New and existing companies also use Anyword to:

Identify target audiences

Observe market trends

Determine and use terms/keywords

Define tone of voice

Anyword's AI script generator and natural language processing also allow it to create an intuitive scoring system that creates and ranks text for its potential marketing effectiveness while giving everyone the power of data-driven copywriting. This allows marketers to create optimal campaigns while avoiding costly and time-consuming A/B tests.

To learn more about Anyword, visit www.anyword.com.

About Anyword

Anyword, formerly known as Keywee, uses AI and natural language processing to develop effective, performance-driven marketing language so marketers communicate to consumers using text that yields the highest-level results and meets conversion goals. Anyword's AI-generated text is coupled with an intuitive scoring system that ranks text, predicting results so marketers can measure performance prior to launching a campaign and avoid costly and time-consuming A/B tests. With predictive performance, marketers know, in advance, how well text will perform with each audience base. Based in New York, Anyword was founded in 2013 and secured $9.1 million from leading investors like Group 11, UpWest Labs, Innovation Endeavors, and The New York Times, and is proud to work with the world's top marketers and leading publishers. To learn more, visit www.anyword.com.

