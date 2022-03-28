Bone Growth Stimulators Market revenue to hit USD 1.3 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global bone growth stimulators market value is projected to cross USD 1.3 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The employment of favorable initiatives, policies, and programs by the government and non-government organizations to enhance access to affordable orthopedic care is expected to boost industry growth.

For instance, the International Society of Orthopaedic Centers, Ltd. (ISOC) is working to facilitate the best practices among the specialty orthopedic institutions, collaborations to deliver quality patient care, and to advance developments in orthopedic care on a global scale. As a result, market players are emphasizing on developing a novel product to meet this ever-increasing need globally. favourable initiatives along with ongoing innovations will propel the industry expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1904



Bone growth stimulators market from platelet-rich plasma (PRP) segment is set to witness 5.4% CAGR to reach more than USD 167 million by 2028. This is attributable to numerous advantages offered by platelet-rich plasma (PRP) techniques that utilizes a concentrated portion of autologous blood to accelerate bone healing. In multiple healthcare settings, platelet-rich plasma is widely preferred for bone deficiency healing owing to its safety and ease to preparation & administrating feature among others. Owing to recent advancements these techniques can effectively upsurge bone formation through its administration in natural or synthetic scaffolds such as hydroxyapatite and β-tricalcium phosphate.

New modalities are introduced in platelet-rich plasma bone growth stimulators to enhance the quality and successful healing of complicated large bone defects (LBDs). Thus, ongoing innovations in platelet-rich plasma bone growth stimulators, offering several advantages are anticipated to boost the adoption of these techniques.

Some major findings of the bone growth stimulators market report include:

Growing prevalence of bone and joint diseases is slated to drive the market demand.

Government initiatives and funding to improve orthopedic diseases management will foster market revenue.

Competitors are emphasizing strategic activities such as product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Browse key industry insights spread across 120 pages with 274 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Bone Growth Stimulators Market Analysis By Type (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices {Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators [Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices, Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices, Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices], Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators , Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators}, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy), Application (Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union & Non-union Bone Fractures, Oral And Maxillofacial Surgeries), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/bone-growth-stimulators-market



Bone growth stimulators market from oral and maxillofacial surgeries segment is estimated to expand at 6.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This is attributed to a surging number of sports related injuries, facial injuries caused due to traffic accidents, etc. As a result, the growing need for craniomaxillofacial surgeries is driving the demand for bone growth stimulators to improve fusion success rates in these procedures. Factors such as rising cases of trauma-related injuries of the face or skull, or post-tumor reconstruction are also contributing to the significant demand for oral and maxillofacial surgeries incorporating the use of bone growth stimulators.

Bone growth stimulators market from hospital’s segment was valued at USD 459 million in 2021. This high segmental revenue is primarily credited to accessibility to board-certified skilled surgeons, emphasis on delivering quality management in orthopedic procedures, and augmented productivity in these healthcare settings. These healthcare facilities deliver affordable surgical procedures comprising spinal fusion surgeries, craniomaxillofacial surgeries, etc. that help patients and insurers equally. The easy availability of innovative technologies augments the preference for orthopedic treatment procedures in hospitals. Moreover, continuous nursing and comprehensive post-surgical care delivered in these hospitals are anticipated to rise the patient preference for these healthcare settings.

China bone growth stimulators market surpassed USD 40 million in 2021. The high prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis is augmenting the demand for bone growth stimulators in China. The geriatric population is associated with an increasing disease burden, due to the high susceptibility of orthopedic conditions that require surgical interventions. Hence, these statistics is highlighting the surging need for bone growth stimulators that are designed to aid in the success of such disease treatments by stimulating the body’s own natural healing mechanism post-surgically. As a result, the above-mentioned variables are expected to spur the industry expansion in China.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1904



Some of the major industry players operating in the bone growth stimulators industry include Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix, Medtronic and DJO Global among others. These prominent players are involved in the adoption of several strategic formulations such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.