Explorance Announces Four New Appointments to Board of Directors

English French

MONTREAL and CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explorance , a world leader in people insight solutions announces today the appointment of four new members to its board of directors. Having recently received an investment from Investissement Quebec, these appointments ensure support for the ever-growing company from a multidisciplinary team, while continuing to cater to the needs of its client base.



In the last four years, Explorance has increased its revenues by 238% and its client base has grown by 115%. Last year, over 20 million people around the world used Explorance solutions providing insights and actionable recommendations to help them reach personal and organizational growth. “The best way to grow is to learn from the knowledge, skills, and competencies of those who have done so before and are highly experienced in their fields,” says Samer Saab, CEO of Explorance. “The board appointments empower us to gain continued fast growth. I am delighted to welcome such a strong group of remarkable achievers to Explorance and look forward to consulting with them.”

Leading the board as chairman is Martial Vincent . Vincent has extensive experience leading technology companies to global growth. Through the many executive positions he has held, Vincent has used his strategic approach and strong business development and entrepreneurship serving on numerous boards of directors. Vincent acted as Chairman for R3D, an international management and IT consulting firm, as well as for Développement économique Longueuil (DEL), a government-funded business support service. He is now serving on multiple other boards including Astus, a technology company, and in the past was a member of the board for Fresche Legacy, a software company that revolutionizes digital experiences for complex business challenges worldwide.

Newly appointed, Lyne Lamothe , a highly experienced Human Resources executive also joins the board. Lamothe is currently the Global Chief Human Resources Officer at Fiera Capital, an independent asset management firm with a growing global presence, and has thirty years of experience garnering advanced expertise in change management. She guided numerous companies through critical moments in organizational transformation and acquisition and has worked in executive positions at La Presse, Saputo, Liz Claiborne, and Nestle. She was also Chief Talent Officer at Cirque du Soleil and part of the management team responsible for completing the sale of the company to new owners. Her expertise will be crucial in Explorance’s rapid growth.

As the Interim President of Polytechnique Montreal and founder of an AI-based technology venture, the addition of Dr. Gilles Savard to the board highlights a strong emphasis on the lifelong learning process, while ensuring the use of cutting-edge technologies for Explorance’s solutions. Dr. Savard has been a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Industrial Engineering for almost thirty years. He thus brings vast insight into higher education and the scientific context. As well, his operational research and immense knowledge in the machine learning domain are great assets to Explorance.

Last but not the least, Martin Gauthier joins the board, manifesting the critical importance of innovation. Gauthier is a pioneer in the field of interactive communication. He is the President of the internationally acclaimed marketing firm, Sid Lee which has been named "Agency of the Year" and is one of the top-performing agencies in the world according to Forbes. Gauthier has over 20 years of experience and has worked with Samsung, Adidas, The North Face, Lowe's Rona/Reno-Depot, SAQ, IGA/Sobeys, Loto-Quebec, FIFA/SC, and Cirque du Soleil. His forward-thinking creativity, imagination, and dedication to customer experience have led to his considerable reputation. His perspective will help push the company above and beyond.

To learn more about Explorance and its solutions, where every voice is heard and makes a difference, please visit the website .

About Explorance

Founded in 2003, Explorance supports more than 20 million students and employees in their professional journey of purpose, growth, and impact.

As the leading provider of People Insight Solutions, Explorance focuses on where people experiences converge with talent effectiveness. By connecting the moments that matter, we bring together a unified picture of needs, expectations, skills, knowledge, and competency. By providing proven measurement expertise and decision-grade AI-enabled recommendations, we help accelerate the insight-to-action cycle, enabling organizational agility and individual success.

Headquartered in Montreal with business units in Chicago, Chennai, Melbourne, Amman, and London, Explorance works with 25% of the Fortune 100 companies and the world's top Higher Education institutions. Explorance has been consistently recognized for its culture of high trust by the Great Place to Work® Institute, and as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ organization. To learn more, please visit Explorance.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

For more information:

Gil Gruber

Direct Objective Consulting

gil@directobjective.com

+1 (514) 238-7766