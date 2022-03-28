New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248266/?utm_source=GNW





The global lawful interception market is expected to grow from $2.96 billion in 2021 to $3.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.64%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.84%.



The lawful interception market consists of sales of lawful interception and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to the legally authorized surveillance or security process in which a network operator or service provider collects and provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications of private individuals or organizations.Lawful interception is considered an essential tool for investigating and litigating criminal activities.



It simplifies the investigation process by collecting evidence for better inspection and is administered by applying a physical wiretap on telephone lines, mobile data, emails, instant messaging, and other internet-based services.



The main types of devices in lawful interception are mediation devices, routers, intercept access point (IAP), gateways, switches, management servers and others.The mediation device allows two different devices to interconnect through it by offering such services as protocol conversion and mediation.



The mediation devices are used to provide the interface to set up and provision the lawful intercept.The various network technology used are voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP), long term evolution (LTE), wireless local area network (WLAN) ,worldwide interoperability for microwave Access (WiMAX) ,digital subscriber line (DSL) ,public switched telephone network (PSTN) , integrated services for digital network (ISDN) and others.



The different communication content includes voice communication, video, text messaging, facsimile, digital pictures, file transfer. The lawful interception end users are lawful enforcement agencies and government.



North America was the largest region in the Lawful interception market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing cybercrimes are expected to propel the growth of the lawful interception market.Cybercrimes are defined as the increasing number of cyber-attacks through social media, the internet, and hacking software.



The increased cybercrimes are responsible for the growth of lawful interceptions as it is a key tool for identifying crimes. For instance, according to the Legal jobs portal, Data breaches exposed over 4 billion records and was doubled to 9.6 billion by the end of the year it involves 28% of the malware 52% of hacking and 26% of cybercrimes were by intentions traced to espionage and other such reasons. Therefore, increasing cybercrimes drive the lawful interception market.



Deployment of 5G networks is a key trend gaining popularity in the lawful interception market. 5G networks emerged as the vital technology that is being used by various industries. 5G is helpful in a lawful interception by providing virtualization and containerization, triggering, security, and standardized X-interfaces. For instance, 5G networks are expected to cover one-third of the world’s population and also account for 1.2 billion connections by 2025. Therefore, the deployment of 5G networks is an emerging trend in the lawful interception market.



In November 2021, SS8 networks, a US-based company operating in the lawful interception, lawful intelligence, and monitoring center platforms partnered with Ocient.This partnership enables limitless scale analytics while delivering a low cost of ownership and can LEAs can leverage full resolution data sets with typically one-fifth of the storage footprint of copy-based data management solutions and the customers benefit from efficient deployment and simple with SS8.



Ocient is a US-based company operating in lawful interception.



The countries covered in the Lawful Interception market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248266/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________