Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2022

, JW Aluminum, Viohalco SA, Granges AB, Impol Aluminum Corp, Bharat Aluminium, Laminazione Sottile and Jindal Aluminium Limited.



The global aluminum rolled products market is expected to grow from $47.88 billion in 2021 to $51.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.19%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.74%.



The aluminum rolled products market consists of sales of aluminum rolled products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for a wide range of applications and industries.Aluminum rolled products are manufactured by passing the aluminum billets or slabs between high-grade rollers, for reducing their overall thickness.



The rollers are used to apply pressure on the top and bottom of the slab, till the desired thickness is attained.These aluminum plates or sheets can be further lengthened through cold and hot rolling processes.



Aluminum rolled products are used in various industries due to their durable, high strength, and lightweight characteristics.



The main products of aluminum rolled products are foil, plate and sheet.Aluminum plates are formed when the aluminum billets are passed between high-pressure rollers.



They have a thickness of about 0.250” and above. Aluminum plates are often used for heavy-duty applications. The various grade of aluminum rolled products are 1xxx series, 3xxx series, 5xxx series and 6xxx Series and are used in automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, packaging, consumer durables and others.



Asia pacific was the largest region in the aluminium rolled products market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of aluminum-rolled products.The automotive industry uses aluminum rolled products for the vehicle frame and body, wheels, electrical wiring, paint, lamps, transmission, air conditioner condenser, and pipes.



As there is an increase in the demand for automotive it will drive the aluminum rolled products industry.For instance, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) statistics, the global production of vehicles is 52,146,292 in 2020 and had increased to 57,262,777 in 2021.



Therefore, the rising demand from the automotive segment drives the aluminum rolled products.



Product innovations is a key trend gaining popularity in the aluminum-rolled product market.Product innovation is the creation or introduction of a new good or launching the improved version of a previous good.



For instance, in 2021, Novelis Inc, a US-based s producer of rolled aluminum, has introduced the generation II of its aluminum-intensive battery enclosure for electric vehicles.The advanced aluminum-sheet-intensive reduces the weight and cost of the battery and it offers higher pack energy density compared to other electric vehicle battery enclosures.



The new aluminum-intensive battery enclosure with advanced cell-to-pack modular architecture offers a best-in-class frame mass efficiency of below 1.0 kg/Kwh and a 30% improvement in energy density.



In April 2020, Hindalco Industries Limited, an India-based manufacturer of aluminum and copper, through its subsidiary Novelis, has acquired Aleris for a deal amount of USD 2.8 billion. Through this acquisition, Hindalco and Novelis aim at diversifying their metals downstream portfolio into the aerospace market. Aleris is a US-based manufacturer of aluminum rolled products for various industries including aerospace, building and construction, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and commercial transportation



The countries covered in the Aluminum Rolled Products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





