United States Digital Signage Market Report 2022-2030 Featuring Prominent Players - Cisco Systems; Intel; Microsoft; BrightSign; Keywest Technology; Planar System; Scala; and Hughes Network Systems

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Digital Signage Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Hardware Components, by Display Type, by Display Technology, by Display Size, by Software, by Application, by Location, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030

The demand for digital signage is expected to increase as advertisers, enterprises, and corporates are increasingly adopting digital signage to promote and distribute content. Advancements in display technology are also likely to drive the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for digital signage solutions from the industries such as healthcare, transportation, hospitality, and retail, is likely to propel market growth over the forecast period.



The growing adoption of digital signage is due to the increasing demand for advertising content with enhanced quality and better sharpness. Rising demand for 4K embedded digital displays is addressing an increase in the need for enhanced sharp images. Digital signage above 52 inches are poised to gain popularity over the forecast period as advertisers are increasingly preferring outdoor advertising.

Besides, software providers are engaged in providing design solutions that are compatible with multiple operating systems to new entrants to the digital signage industry. Providers of design solutions are targeting new entrants to the digital signage market with solutions compatible with different operating systems. They are particularly offering cloud-based design solutions that can aid in managing advertising content being displayed on digital signage.



The operational cost of companies is reduced by cutting down the use of paper for advertisement and deviating from traditional marketing activities. In addition, a combination of LED-backlit panels is resulting in substantial energy savings. A decrease in energy consumption owing to the adoption of enhanced technologies, which includes LED, is attracting enterprises to elect for digital signage.

The West region accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. It is estimated to remain the highest revenue-generating regional market until 2030. The Midwest region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to burgeoning sales of digital signage in multiple verticals of various states.



Raw material suppliers in the cold chain packaging market supply primary materials required for producing isolated containers, in addition to other packaging components. Insulating materials used in cold chain packaging include expanded or extruded polystyrene, polyurethane, and polyethylene.

These are manufactured using core materials such as silica or fiberglass in a multilayer polymer or vacuum aluminized coating. Thermal Conservation Technologies; va-Q-tec AG; and Thermal Visions, Inc. are some of the raw material providers in U.S.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; BrightSign, LLC; Keywest Technology, Inc.; Planar System Inc.; Scala, Inc.; and Hughes Network Systems LLC.



U.S. Digital Signage Market Report Highlights

The LCD segment, on the basis of display technology, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to lower manufacturing costs and benefits associated with the LCD technology

The retail industry was the most prominent application segment in the market in 2021. It is estimated to retain its position through 2028, as there is high competition in the industry, which augments the need for innovative advertising mediums

Transparent LED screens, based on display type, are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the high level of transparency and resolution offered by them proves to be lucrative for advertisers

The hardware segment, which includes displays and media players, is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon as users remain keen on adopting different types of displays

The out-store segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate owing to the growing adoption of digital signage in various outdoor applications

The West region was the highest revenue-generating region in 2021 owing to the adoption of digital signage across applications and the region comprises the largest number of digital signage companies which manufacture electronic display products.

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing demand for 3D and interactive digital signage

Need for changing the promotional gimmicks is driving the adoption of digital signage in the healthcare industry

Decreasing display panel costs

Increasing demand of enterprise for reaching targeted audience in a cost-effective manner is propelling adoption of digital signage

Market restraint analysis

Lack of standardization

Penetration & growth prospect mapping

U.S. Digital Signage - Key Company Analysis, 2021

Key company analysis, 2021

U.S. Digital Signage Market - List of other companies in the U.S. digital signage industry

Industry Analysis - Porter's

U.S. Digital Signage - PESTEL Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Planar Systems Inc.

Exceptional 3D, Inc.

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

Broadsign International, LLC

Fabcon Inc.

BrightSign, LLC

KeyWest Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Scala, Inc.

Morrow Technologies Corporation

OptConnect, LLC

Meridian Kiosks LLC

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Visix, Inc.

ZERO-IN

Mvix(USA), Inc.

DSA Phototech LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xsq48