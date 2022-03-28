New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Telecom Service Assurance Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248262/?utm_source=GNW



The global telecom service assurance market is expected to grow from $6.92 billion in 2020 to $7.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.07%.



The telecom service assurance market consists of sales of telecom service by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for issues faced by the customers such as reducing the downtime and reaching the desired quality of service guaranteed.Telecom service is a service offered by a telecommunications provider, or a set of user-information transfer capabilities offered by a telecommunications system to a group of users.



In telecom service assurance, a communications service provider (CSP) uses rules and processes to guarantee that services delivered through networks satisfy a pre-determined service quality standard for the best subscriber experience.



The main components of telecom service assurance market are solution, services.Solution are the total solutions that a contractor delivers to a company after learning about the firm’s entire telecommunication needs such as phone system as well as a wireless or wired internet connection.



Services can be the solutions that a contractor sells to a customer in order to assist them in managing a certain aspect of their business such as professional services and managed services.Telecom service assurance have different operator types such as mobile operator, fixed operator which are used by deployments including on-premises, hostel, and cloud.



The various systems of telecom service assurance include probe system, network management, workforce management, fault management, quality monitoring, and other system types.



North America was the largest region in the telecom service assurance market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The advent of 5G technology is expected to propel the growth of the telecom service assurance market. 5G technology is the most recent iteration of cellular technology, designed to boost the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks dramatically. This technology creates a shift towards a digital lifestyle in the population. According to Speed Test, a US-based web testing and network diagnostics company, the United States had the highest number of 5G users (49.2%), followed by the Netherlands (45.1%), South Korea (43.8%), Kuwait (35.5%), and Qatar (34.8%). Therefore, the advent of 5G technology is driving the growth of the telecom service assurance market.



The adoption of IoT driven communication devices is a key trend gaining popularity in the telecom service assurance market.The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to physical items that are equipped with sensors, computing power, software, and other technologies and may communicate with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communication networks.



In January 2022, Mavenir, a network software company, launched service distribution to foreign medical facilities through 5G slices.It will include virtual reality (VR) and artificial reality (AR), as well as the usage of virtual intelligent counselling agents (VICA) in applications such as remote patient care and surgery.



In surgeries and remote patient care, a robust 5G network with low latency and great performance is necessary to carry out all of the following use cases and duties. In July 2020, Ericsson and U.S. Cellular announced today a multi-year arrangement for Ericsson to assist U.S. Cellular’s 5G network implementation. Ericsson will offer U.S. Cellular with 5G New Radio (NR) hardware and software based on 3GPP specifications. This deal was made due to the increased number of users during the pandemic.



In January 2022, Digerati, a Texas-based provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS solutions acquired SkyNet Telecom for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to expand Digerati’s presence in Texas by over 215%, bringing the total number of corporate clients in the Lone Star State to 737.



Digerati’s operational companies will now service over 3,100 business clients and roughly 33,000 users in Texas and Florida, the second and fourth biggest economies in the United States, respectively, as a result of this transaction. SkyNet Telecom is a Texas-based cloud communication and broadband solutions company that provides telecom service assurance, established in 2010.



The countries covered in the Telecom Service Assurance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



