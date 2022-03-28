Sodexo Expands Nutrition and Wellness Center to Provide National Telehealth Service

Gaithersburg, Md., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, world leader in food services and facilities management and the largest private sector employer of registered dietitians (RDs) in the US, announced today an expanded telenutrition solution to deliver dietetic expertise virtually to patients across the country. The Sodexo Nutrition and Wellness Center will provide clinical nutrition and dietetic support for patients across the United States. Sodexo dietitians provide programs and services virtually, with emphasis on individual counseling, metabolic testing, and medical nutrition therapy.

For 15 years, Sodexo’s Nutrition and Wellness Center has served as an online portal for in-person counselling for patients to seek dietetic services in the Denver, Co., market. Now, patients anywhere in the US can receive even more support with virtual sessions with registered dietitians, a mobile app, one-on-one health coaching, group sessions, and meal planning. Through the Sodexo Nutrition and Wellness Center, patients will be able to seek guidance on a wide variety of topics, including sports nutrition, gastrointestinal disorders, oncology nutrition, weight loss, and specialty diets.

“The healthcare industry’s response to COVID-19 has demonstrated that improving access to care is fundamental to improving patient outcomes,” said Julie Branham, vice President of Clinical Nutrition for Sodexo Healthcare. “RDs are essential in the healthcare environment, alleviating and facilitating the care provided by the already overextended medical teams. And telenutrition services improve access and allows more consistent support for more patients.”

With its large network of registered dietitians, Sodexo Healthcare is focusing its investment in clinical nutrition, to improve outcomes and patient engagement and satisfaction.

“Our RDs access the latest evidence-based clinical nutrition practices from around the globe and use technology to deliver care,” said Branham. “The Sodexo Nutrition and Wellness Center is founded on the understanding that nutritional science​ is essential for empowering healthier communities.”

You can connect to the Sodexo Nutrition and Wellness Center by visiting wellness.sodexomyway.com.

About Sodexo North America

At Sodexo Healthcare we build trusted partnerships with health systems to support their care delivery mission. Leveraging science, insights and imagination, we provide solutions and contribute essential non-clinical services wherever care is delivered, to enhance patients’ and caregivers’ experience while improving our clients’ financial health. Sodexo Healthcare’s 35,000 employees provide human-centered care with food and nutrition, environmental and clinical engineering services that support healthcare teams and overall operations at over 1,500 sites in the United States.

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 56 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, government, Sodexo Live! and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2021, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized more than 11,000 volunteers to distribute 1.8 million meals to help 2.5 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $38 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.