MetaJuice Partners with Metaverse native luxury fashion brand Auroboros and Grimes to showcase in Decentraland and Extend the Experience into IMVU, the World’s Largest Social Metaverse

Redwood City, CA, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Following a successful launch in January, MetaJuice, the blockchain company unlocking the value of the metaverse, is now powering the fashion world through a collaboration partnership with Auroboros at the First Metaverse Fashion Week hosted in Decentraland where Auroboros is closing the multi-day event with a one-of-a-kind show featuring an immersive virtual performance by superstar Grimes.

During the show, Auroboros and MetaJuice will drop a POAP. POAPs serve as a digital record held by collectors as digital proof that they attended, or participated in, a physical or virtual event. This POAP will unlock access to a unique IMVU wearable inspired by the Grimes performance. Owners of the wearable will be able to wear it on their avatar directly in IMVU, transcending metaverse worlds.

“MetaJuice is creating a path toward interoperability between metaverse spaces, and it’s a peek into what’s to come.. We’re excited to give users the opportunity for fluidity so they can seamlessly explore other worlds,” said Nancy Beaton, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Blockchain at MetaJuice and Together Labs. “When we created MetaJuice, we envisioned boundless opportunities for users to earn, socialize, play and collect what they love, and it’s exciting to see this vision begin to come to life through this partnership.”

IMVU is no stranger to digital fashion showcases. Last year, IMVU launched its own digital fashion and NFT showcase event to debut the creative styles, collections, and designs of top fashion designers, including Collina Strada, Mowalola, Gypsy Sport, Freak City, Mimi Wade, My Mum Made It, and BruceGlen, all in collaboration with Creators from the IMVU community.

“Fashion is incredibly important and is a primary way users express themselves in the metaverse,” said Maura Welch, VP Marketing for IMVU/Together Labs. “We're thrilled to work with Grimes and Auroboros to deliver engaging, rewarding interoperable brand experiences that authentically integrate into our community.”

Decentraland will host a series of events throughout the week, including runway shows, afterparties, and pop-up shops with different brands showcasing digital looks on avatars walking the runway. For those looking to attend, Metaverse Fashion Week is free and open to all who wish to participate, available on the Decentraland platform. Auroboros will be showcasing its digital collection, ‘Biomimicry,’ first shown at London Fashion Week 2021 and Grimes will be modeling a new ‘Mystique’ bodysuit inspired by cult sci-fi films like X-men and Black Panther.

About MetaJuice

MetaJuice (www.MetaJuice.com) is unlocking the metaverse. By building blockchain-driven economies where everyone can own, earn, create and shape the future metaverse, MetaJuice will realize its vision of opening the metaverse and creating a world where users, players and creators can participate and share in its success. MetaJuice has launched meta tokens VCORE and VCOIN, and NFT assets. MetaJuice is the blockchain subsidiary of Together Labs.

About IMVU

Based in Silicon Valley, IMVU (imm-view) is the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform, and a top 5 grossing app in the App Store, where millions of users customize their avatars and explore over 40,000+ destinations to connect with each other. Through chat and events, IMVU's massive metaverse enables and empowers friendship and human connection. A community of hundreds of thousands of users power IMVU's peer to peer economy by designing and selling virtual fashion designs and destinations, adding to a growing catalog of 50 million items. The IMVU experience is available on the web, a desktop app, and as an iOS and Android app.

About Together Labs

Together Labs innovates technologies that empower people worldwide to connect, create and earn in virtual worlds. Our mission is to redefine social media as a catalyst for authentic human connection through the development of a family of products grounded in this core value. These include: IMVU, the world's largest friendship discovery and social platform; MetaJuice, a blockchain-driven economy that will unlock the value of the Metaverse, and WithMe, an upcoming mobile platform built on insights from the science of friendship. For more information, please visit https://togetherlabs.com/.

About Auroboros

Auroboros is the luxury fashion house native to the metaverse creating a utopian premise for the near future. Auroboros seeks to evolve the luxury industry into deeper dimensions: challenging how we imagine, design and affect clothing consumption. Spotlighted at an early stage by the Sarabande Foundation established by Lee Alexander McQueen, Auroboros is known for its pioneering approach to fashion. Featured by internationally renowned media outlets, including Forbes, Vogue, Business of Fashion, WWD, and The Guardian, Auroboros has received honourable recognition for being at the forefront of innovation, sustainability and immersive design.