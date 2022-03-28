|Series
|RIKV 22 0518
|RIKV 22 0720
|Settlement Date
|03/30/2022
|03/30/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|15,000
|6,500
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.587
|/
|3.047
|98.923
|/
|3.499
|Total Number of Bids Received
|9
|7
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|15,600
|7,400
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|5
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|7
|5
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.587
|/
|3.047
|98.923
|/
|3.499
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.596
|/
|2.980
|98.999
|/
|3.250
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.587
|/
|3.047
|98.923
|/
|3.499
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.593
|/
|3.002
|98.941
|/
|3.440
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.596
|/
|2.980
|98.999
|/
|3.250
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.438
|/
|4.152
|98.892
|/
|3.601
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.592
|/
|3.010
|98.935
|/
|3.460
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.04
|1.14
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0518 - RIKV 22 0720
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND