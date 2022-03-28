Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0518 - RIKV 22 0720

Series RIKV 22 0518RIKV 22 0720
Settlement Date 03/30/202203/30/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,0006,500
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.587/3.04798.923/3.499
Total Number of Bids Received 97
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 15,6007,400
Total Number of Successful Bids 75
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 75
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.587/3.04798.923/3.499
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.596/2.98098.999/3.250
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.587/3.04798.923/3.499
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.593/3.00298.941/3.440
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.596/2.98098.999/3.250
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.438/4.15298.892/3.601
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.592/3.01098.935/3.460
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.041.14