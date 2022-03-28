Jourdan Resources Announces the Appointment of Red Pennant to Estimate an Initial Mineral Resource at its Vallee Project

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan”, “Jourdan Resources” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Red Pennant Communications Corp. (“Red Pennant”), including the experienced Michael F. O’Brien, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. O’Brien has been contracted through Red Pennant to estimate an initial mineral resource on Jourdan’s flagship Vallee project and to deliver a technical report to the Company prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The data for the report is expected to be derived from historical and recent diamond drilling and sampling, including the Company’s 2018 bulk sampling effort and the currently ongoing diamond drilling campaign being conducted on the project. An initial field visit for Mr. O’Brien is scheduled for mid-April 2022.



Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “Jourdan Resources is very excited to onboard Red Pennant Communications Corp., in particular Mr. O’Brien, an extremely experienced individual in helping companies establish mineral resources. Obtaining a mineral resource will be the Company’s next step forwards following the completion of its drill campaign, which not only proved the presence of strong lithium grades, but also expanded our understanding about how large our lithium package actually is. Mr. O’Brien will be critical in establishing a mineral resource in the near term, which we anticipate will lead to the preparation of a feasibility study before ultimately moving to production. Indeed, we are confident that establishing a mineral resource will be a huge step forward for Jourdan’s shareholders and management alike.”

Jourdan’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “We are delighted to have contracted such a high-profile resource estimator with over 40 years of experience in several commodities, including precious, base and energy metals. We are looking forward to working closely with Red Pennant, now and in the future.”

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101.



About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s properties, including at Vallee, are conceptual in nature. As of the date of this press release, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of Mr. O’Brien through Red Pennant to establish a mineral resource at the Company’s Vallee property and to deliver a 43-101-compliant technical report, the scheduled field visit by Mr. O’Brien, and the ability of the Company to execute its business plan, including its ambition to complete a feasibility study and commence production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

