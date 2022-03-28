Worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose Industry to 2030 - Featuring Ashland Global Holdings, DKS and Nippon Paper Industries Among Others

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carboxymethyl cellulose Market by Purity Level, Application and Property: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carboxymethyl cellulose market size was valued at $1,566.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,439.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC or Cellulose GUM) is extracted from pure cotton and wood pulp. It is recognized as cellulose gum or tylose powder. Carboxymethyl cellulose is widely used in diversified applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, paint, and household care industries. Also, detergents, water-based paints, and paper processing require large amount of CMC.



CMC acts as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked food and hence is majorly adopted by the food & beverages industry for manufacturing. This drives the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. It is also majorly used in reduced fat food products and gluten-free products. It is used extensively in candy preparation as it helps improve quality and textures. CMC is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennial expenditure on packaged food & beverages has resulted in increased demand for carboxymethyl cellulose.



Moreover, carboxymethyl cellulose is a significant adhesive agent in the production of pencils, paper boxes, and mosquito coils. In addition, carboxymethyl cellulose is also used in the oil-drilling industry as an ingredient of drilling mud where it works as a water retention agent and viscosity modifier, which also results in enhancing the growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market. However, decline in raw material for the production of carboxymethyl cellulose hinders the market growth.



The carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented into purity level, application, property, and region. By purity level, the market is divided into highly purified, industrial grade, and technical grade. By application, the market is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. By property, the market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Changzhou Science and Technology Co., Ltd., DKS Co Ltd, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda., Mikro-Technik GmbH & Co. KG, Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd, Amtex Corp SA de CV and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.



