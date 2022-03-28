New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Game Based Learning Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248258/?utm_source=GNW





The global game-based learning market is expected to grow from $9.54 billion in 2021 to $11.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.97%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $27.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.77%.



The game-based learning market consists of sales of game-based learning solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide solutions for engaging the learners.Game-based learning refers to embedding the gaming principles within learning activities, for improving the motivation and engagement of the users.



The various components involved in game-based learning include badges, points systems, leader boards, quizzes, classroom response systems, discussion boards, and others.Game-based learning is the use of active learning techniques through various games for enhancing student learning.



The user gains knowledge through playing the game, which also improves problem-solving and critical thinking skills.



The main components of game-based learning include solutions and services.The solution segment consists of sales of game-based learning solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide solutions for engaging the learners.



Game-based learning solutions help the users to understand the content better and improve the overall performance of the users.It enhances the problem-solving, risk-taking, decision-making, and analytical thinking of the learners.



The deployment modes used in game-based learning solutions and services includes cloud and on-premise and games provided include AR VR games, AI-based games, location-based games, assessment and evaluation games, training, knowledge and skill-based games, language learning games, and others. The end users of game-based learning solutions and services include consumer, education, government, and enterprises.



North America was the largest region in the game-based learning market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising focus on personalized learning is expected to propel the growth of the game-based learning market.Personalized learning is the process of customizing the learning according to the needs, interests, strengths, and skills of a student.



The tasks are tailored as per the abilities and interests of the learners, which will shift responsibility for learning to the learner.Game-based personalized learning helps in enhancing the learning experiences in a more timely and proficient manner.



It simulates the real-world experiences and applications for the facilitators and learners.For instance, according to the economic times, an India business-focused daily newspaper, in 2021, the private equity investments in EdTech companies focusing on personalized learning valued around USD 5 billion.



Therefore, the growing focus on personalized learning is driving the growth of the game-based learning market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations between companies are a key trend gaining popularity in the game-based learning market.Major players operating in the market are partnering and collaborating to develop and offer innovative services.



For instance, in December 2021, Microsoft India collaborated with WhiteHat Jr for providing an immersive and personalized learning experience to teachers and students through game-based learning. The new Code with Minecraft program includes a highly curated curriculum, which provides an opportunity for the students to master the coding concepts.



In March 2021, Axonify, a Canada-based provider of training and communications solutions, has acquired MLevel, a USA-based digital learning platform involved in offering 360° learning experience to enterprise clients, for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Axonify aims at strengthening the complementary capabilities and driving the future of modern learning.



The countries covered in the Game Based Learning market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





