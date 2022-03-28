New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fiber Cement Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248257/?utm_source=GNW





The global fiber cement market is expected to grow from $14.37 billion in 2021 to $15.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.45%.



The fiber cement market consists of sales of fiber cement by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in offering fiber cement for roofing in buildings.Fiber cement is a composite of sand, portland concrete, and sustainable cellulose filaments which enhances the structural integrity of concrete by improving its overall strength.



It is an exterior cladding that is used in homes and other commercial buildings and comes pre-painted or can be painted in any color. It is an eco-friendly material and comes in a different form in sheets and ion horizontal boards.



The different types of raw material-based fiber cement include cellulosic fiber, portland cement, and silica.The portland fiber cement market consists of the sale of portland fiber cement by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a paste that is created with water that binds sand and rock to harden.



The portland fiber cement is used in precast concrete manufacture and is majorly utilized in the construction industry.The fiber cement is used in construction of sidings, roofing, cladding, molding & trimming, and others.



The end users of fiber cement includes residential and non-residential customers.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing expenditure on construction is expected to propel the growth of the fiber cement market.With the increase in the construction industry, the use of high efficiency and sustainable fiber cement affixes to the exterior of both residential and commercial spaces due to its characteristics that include resistance to wear and tear to concrete along with benefiting the residential space has increased.



For instance, according to the Office of National Statistics UK, the monthly construction output increased by 3.5% in volume in November 2021. Also, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025. Therefore, increasing expenditure in construction is driving the growth of the fiber cement market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fiber cement market.The companies manufacturing fiber cement are developing new products with the latest technologies to meet the demand from customers across various sectors.



For instance, in February 2019, James Hardie, a manufacturer of fiber cement technologies based in Ireland introduced three new products that are, hardieSoffit®, artisan® Shingle, ventedPlus™ panel, and hardiebacker® Cement Board with hydrodefense™ technology. Artisan® Shingle works on higher airflow soffit and is the industry’s first waterproof cement backer board



In November 2021, Lonsa Group Limited, a Mauritian investment entity based in London acquired Everite, a South Africa-based company engaged in production and distribution of fibre cement, for a deal amount of RUB 600 million ($9.5 million). With this acquisition, Everite Group’s businesses, assets, and companies including the third party of the freehold property are acquired by the Lonsa company.



The countries covered in the fiber cement market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





