5/2022・Trifork AG has signed a letter of intent with a strategic Swiss healthcare customer

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 28 March 2022





In February 2022, SAP and Trifork AG ("Trifork") jointly responded to a Request for Information from a Swiss healthcare customer. The joint SAP-Trifork response was selected and today Trifork has signed a letter of intent with the customer.

Based on the letter of intent, Trifork and the customer will seek to negotiate a contract for Trifork to deliver well-proven technology from similar solutions provided in the Danish healthcare sector.

If a final agreement is signed, it will be an important milestone for Trifork in the Swiss digital healthcare market.

The negotiations and the purpose of the contract are under strict NDA and can be expected to be finalized by the end of April 2022.





For more information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494





About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 950 employees, across 58 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 275,000 subscribers and more than 30 million views on YouTube.



