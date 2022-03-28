Insights on the Mobile Marketing Global Market to 2030 - AI-Based Customer Experience Management Strategies Anticipated to Create Profitable Opportunities

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Marketing Market by Component, Channel, Organization Size, and Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile marketing market size was valued at $11,000 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $57,850 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Mobile marketing relates to any promotional activity that takes place on smartphones or other handheld devices, including tablets and cell/mobile phones. Mobile marketing aims to reach an audience of mobile users through methods such as mobile-optimized ads, push notifications, and mobile applications.

In 2020, on the basis of components the global mobile marketing market share was dominated by the platform segment, and is estimated to maintain its dominancy during the forecast period, as there is a rise in the need to analyze customer requirements and behavior to create a successful product portfolio. Growth in demand for online food delivery, transportation, and various other services, where technology integration plays a significant role are some of the major cases of this business model. With this model gaining rapid demand, the need for all-in-one platform integration tool is set to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, the service-based segment is set to achieve lucrative growth, backed by the increasing popularity of multi-channel platforms with mobile platforms creating a strong base for the overall market growth.

By industry, the retail and e-commerce sector dominated the mobile marketing market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to growth in consumer traction backed by colossal growth in the number of mobile users. Integration of chatbots and voice assistants within the business model in the retail sector has provided a strong base for enhancing customer behavior and requirements. However, the healthcare segment is set to achieve a colossal growth rate, owing to growth in need to bridge the gap between consumers and businesses.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and mobile marketing market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis of the internet advertising industry to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the mobile marketing market trends.

Segment review

The mobile marketing market is primarily categorized into component, channel, organization size, verticals, and region. By component, the market is segmented into platform and services. On the basis of channel, it is segmented into messaging, push notifications, mobile emails, quick response code, and others. By organization size, it is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprises. By vertical, the mobile marketing market is segmented into retail and E-Commerce, travel & logistics, automotive, BFSI, Telecom and IT and Others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID Impact Analysis

Post COVID-19, size of the Mobile Marketing market forecast is estimated to grow from $12,732 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $57,859 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.3%. Increasing adoption of omnichannel platforms has been one of the key factors that is estimated to a direct impact on the market. A

s per the statistics, around 60% of the consumers prefer to shop online, and 30% directly go for physical stores, with the remaining 10% preferring both channels. Easy availability of these platforms coupled with effective network connectivity has been one of the key factors that have influenced online marketing and shopping experiences. Within the pandemic scenario, as most of the companies are adopting work from home policy, the demand for cloud services has risen to a higher level, thereby mandating the companies to work on effective consumer experience surveys and insights, so as to deliver flawless behavior and services.

