Actuate Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (Actuate), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today two poster presentations from scientific collaborators at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



The abstracts are currently available on the AACR meeting website . The posters will be available online at https://actuatetherapeutics.com/timeline-actuate/ following the presentations.

Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract 1831: 9-ING-41, a glycogen synthase kinase 3B inhibitor targets TP53 in pediatric brain tumors ATRT and ETMR

Date/Time: Monday April 11, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Session: Mechanisms of Drug Action 1

Presenter: Jason L. Haw, Levine Children's Hospital, Charlotte, NC

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 24

Abstract 4167: Small-molecule inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3) increases the efficacy of anti-PD-L1 therapy in a murine model of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (CRC); Therapeutic response correlates with T cell ratios and serum cytokine profiles in mice

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

Session: Combination Immunotherapies 1

Presenter: Kelsey E. Huntington, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 36

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for cancers and fibrotic diseases.

