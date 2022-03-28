New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Battlefield Management System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06248256/?utm_source=GNW

The global Battlefield management systems market is expected to grow from $12.76 billion in 2021 to $13.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.66%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $17.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.23%.



The battlefield management systems market consists of sales of battlefield management systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by various countries and their respective military branches around the world.The battlefield management system (BMS) provides an integrated common operating picture (COP) of the battlefield, utilising collaborative planning tools to enable tactical commanders at all levels, from battalion HQ to section commanders, to make responsive and knowledge-based decisions and exercise highly effective control over operations in a dynamic and fluid battlefield, all while remaining focused on their primary missions.



Commanders of any arm or service at various hierarchical levels can benefit from the real-time precise information provided by the battlefield management system, allowing them to make the correct decisions at the right moment. Understanding the battlefield in its current state is critical for any mission’s success and survival.



The main platforms of battlefield management systems include armoured vehicles, headquarters and command centres, and soldier systems.The armoured vehicle’s market consists of sales of armoured vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that are used as platforms for battlefield management systems.



The platform’s goal is to aid commanders in planning and executing ground missions by allowing vehicles to transmit information in real-time.As a result, individual vehicle operators have a complete view of their surroundings and are better able to coordinate and react to any circumstance.



The main types of battlefield management systems include dismounted soldier systems, commander systems, and communication network systems.The main types of components in battlefield management systems include wireless communication devices, imaging devices, computer software, tracking devices, wired communication devices, computer hardware devices, night vision devices, display devices, and identification of friend or foe.



The different systems offered under battlefield management systems include computing, communication and networking, command and control, and navigation, image and mapping. The battlefield management systems are used by army, navy and air force units.



North America was the largest region in the battlefield management systems market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth in military spending (consisting of the army, navy, and air force) is expected to propel the growth of the battlefield management system market.A military expenditure plan, also known as a nation’s defence budget, is the number of financial resources committed to the maintenance of an armed force or various defence strategies.



In recent years, a rise in military spending and regional tensions among various countries have led to an increase in military spending, research and development, and procurement of advanced military equipment such as battlefield management systems. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), total global military spending in 2020 will be $1,981 billion, up 2.6% from 2019. China, the United States, Russia, India, and the United Kingdom were the top five spenders in 2020, accounting for 62% of worldwide military spending. China’s military budget also increased for the 26th year in a row. Therefore, a rise in military spending drives the growth of battlefield management systems.



Strategic collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the battlefield management systems market.Companies manufacturing battlefield management systems are undergoing partnerships and collaboration with other competing companies and government defence organizations, as well as developing new technologies and products.



For instance, in February 2020, Saab, a Swedish-based company that manufactures aerospace and defence systems, and the Australian Department of Defence entered into an agreement for the production of battlefield management systems.The partnership will enable the Australian Department of Defence acquired next-generation combat management systems produced by Saab for their new Arafura class offshore patrol vessels.



Also, in December 2019, BAE Systems, a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company based in London, and the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), have formed a partnership to develop new cyber tools designed to prevent cyberattacks on the US Combat Management Systems (CMS). The partnership enables BAE Systems to work closely with the American armed forces and will also gain valuable insights and technology transfer in the field of cyber warfare. With this new development experience and awareness, BAE Systems will be at the forefront of developing advanced CMS and cyber security measures.



In May 2020, BAE Systems, a British multinational arm, security, and aerospace company based in London acquired Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation for $275 million.The acquisition will enable, broad-spectrum, multi-band, multi-channel radios with sophisticated anti-jamming and encryption capabilities to become part of the BAE Systems battlefield management system portfolio.



The acquisition also gives BAE operations knowledge of electronic systems command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) Systems. Raytheon, a company operating in battle management systems specialized in mobile battle management systems based in the U.S.



The countries covered in the battlefield management system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





