Profiles of Top Furniture Manufacturers in Europe 2022

With almost 1 million workers employed in around 127,000 manufacturing firms and a production value accounting for a little less than one-fourth of the global furniture industry, Europe plays a key role in the global furniture industry, headquarter of some of the largest global furniture players.

According to the report, 87 out of the top 200 furniture manufacturers at a global level are located in Europe, where furniture manufacturing has a long history. This, together with cultural heritage, gives the European manufacturers a competitive edge and favors the development of creative competencies recognized worldwide.



Top Furniture Manufacturers in Europe provides short profiles of the leading furniture manufacturers in Europe, over 1600 companies selected according to their size in terms of total turnover and/or the total number of employees.



Company short profiles provide:

Company name

Address

Activity

Product portfolio

Turnover range

Employees range

Contact details (general email address -when available- and website)

Companies listed are headquartered in 30 European countries: Austria, Belgium-Lux, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom.



Types of furniture covered by selected companies: Office furniture, Upholstered furniture, Non-upholstered seats, Kitchen furniture, Bedroom furniture, Dining and living room furniture, Other Furniture.



Profiles of the top European furniture manufacturers are provided in PDF and Excel format.



