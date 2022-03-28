ACAMS Baltics Symposium Takes Aim at Illicit-Finance and Sanctions Risks Tied to Ukraine War, Virtual Assets, and More

Chicago, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance practitioners and public-sector investigators meet rising illicit-finance risks in their region, ACAMS will host a training and networking event for its Anti-Financial Crime Symposium – Baltics on 31 March 2022. Participants in this timely symposium will glean insights into evolving regulatory expectations and financial-crime trends from high-level representatives of the Council of Europe’s MONEYVAL, Lithuania’s Ministry of Finance and central bank, Latvia’s Ministry of Finance and Financial and Capital Markets Commission (FCMC), Estonia’s Finantsinspektsioon, national Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs), and some of the largest banks, money-transfer companies, and FinTech firms operating in the Baltics.

In addition to having the opportunity to pose questions directly to the event’s speakers, attendees will hear guidance and best practices on the host of complex sanctions and illicit-finance threats linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine, compliance challenges involving the European Union’s new anti-money laundering action plan, risk management strategies for digital banking and payment platforms, and case studies of illicit financial flows and regulatory loopholes that have drawn scrutiny from intergovernmental organizations, among other topics.

Hosted in Vilnius, Lithuania, the ACAMS Baltics Symposium will also serve as a forum for greater dialogue and collaboration among anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals in regional governments and the financial sector, including through in-person networking opportunities and a featured session on establishing frameworks for effective public-private partnerships.

“With unprecedented sanctions targeting Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine in place and a new EU plan to fight money laundering in the works, AFC practitioners in the Baltics are finding themselves challenged like never before,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “This symposium is an opportunity to not only learn practical guidance from some of the leading AFC experts in the world, but also to strengthen public-private collaboration in a way that puts a real dent in illicit financial activity going forward.”

“Those attending the event can expect to go home with a greater understanding of their AFC risks and new ideas on how to better protect their institutions from criminal abuse and reputational harm,” he said.

The full program for the ACAMS Baltics Symposium can be found here.

###

About ACAMS®

