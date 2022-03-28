Access Vascular, Inc. Opens New Facility Outside Boston With Expanded Production Capacity to Meet Growing Demand for Its Biomaterial Devices

BILLERICA, Mass., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a company addressing the most common and costly vascular access complications, today announced the opening of its new, 40,000 square-foot facility in Billerica, MA. The new, enhanced facility is equipped with an expanded manufacturing line, increased lab space and a larger clean room. It will support the accelerated commercialization of AVI’s technology, while also providing necessary space for ongoing research and development projects involving its patented biomaterials.



Already in use by a number of acute care hospitals and mobile vascular providers in the United States today, AVI’s groundbreaking new biomaterial-based catheters dramatically reduce the common and expensive complications that affect approximately 30% of all hospital patients with traditional polyurethane catheters inserted. This transformational technology was most recently recognized as a Big Innovation Award Winner for its potential to reshape the field of vascular access.

“It has been an incredible journey from our first small rented lab space to this state-of-the-art facility and our next phase of commercialization,” said James Biggins, CEO at Access Vascular, Inc. “The healthcare and medtech sectors are poised for rapid, meaningful growth in the years ahead and our technology will be at the forefront helping to shape a new reality defined by better medical and economic outcomes for both patients and providers.”

For more information about Access Vascular and its novel biomaterial-based catheters, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

