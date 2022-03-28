ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|21-Mar-22
|49,374
|€611.63
|€30,198,747.99
|22-Mar-22
|48,338
|€624.75
|€30,199,320.18
|23-Mar-22
|49,023
|€616.02
|€30,199,001.39
|24-Mar-22
|24,888
|€608.32
|€15,139,947.80
|25-Mar-22
|24,000
|€621.39
|€14,913,386.40
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
