ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Veldhoven, NETHERLANDS

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
21-Mar-2249,374€611.63€30,198,747.99
22-Mar-2248,338€624.75€30,199,320.18
23-Mar-2249,023€616.02€30,199,001.39
24-Mar-2224,888€608.32€15,139,947.80
25-Mar-2224,000€621.39€14,913,386.40

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

