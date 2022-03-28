Medaro Mining Identifies Lithium Exploration Targets from Soil Sampling Program at Superb Lake

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted mineral explorer and joint venture (JV) partner with Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc., is pleased to announce that it has received results of soil sampling from their Phase 1 exploration fieldwork program (the “Program”) on its Superb Lake Lithium Property (the “Property”) located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The results show a trend of lithium anomalies along Superb Lake pegmatites in a roughly northwest-southeast direction, and two other anomalies to the north and south of the main trend. The previous results of four samples taken in 2020 from spodumene rich part of the Superb Lake pegmatite indicated lithium oxide (Li2O) values in the range of 1.77 % to 4.03% (see news release dated July 22, 2021), and results of channel sampling in 2021 assayed 1.15% Li2O over 5.8 m (see news release dated October 26, 2021)



Program Highlights

The Superb Lake pegmatite is known principally for its spodumene bearing lithium mineralization. The 2021 exploration work comprised of soil and rock channel sampling and geological mapping, which was aimed at defining the extension of lithium mineralization along strike of the known pegmatite as well as finding new target areas for further exploration.

The interpretation of soil sampling results shows a main northwest-southeast trending soil anomaly in the extension of the Superb Lake lithium pegmatite with lithium values in the range of less than 10 parts per million (ppm) to 310 ppm over a strike length of 1250 m.

The other two lithium anomalies are located to the north (109 ppm and 311 ppm over two lines) and south (up to 311 ppm) of the main lithium trend.

These anomalies show a potential for discovery of more pegmatites in the area through further soil sampling, trenching and sampling program.

Figure 1: Superb Lake 2021 soil sampling map with contoured lithium assay results is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9010ccd-d35c-4660-a86b-9f7aa02d6a01

Sampling and Analytical Procedure



Soil sampling was carried out by establishing soil grids of six lines at approximately 250m line-spacing and collecting a total of 319 soil samples which were analyzed using a SciAps Z-300 laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) for elemental analysis. Soil samples were taken at predetermined station IDs using a Garmin GPS to obtain ~ 3-meter accuracy where >500 grams of material were selected when a B- soil horizon was present. The soil samples were dried in cotton bags for 2 weeks prior to analysis at room temperature. B-horizon soil layers were selected for analysis and humus samples were rejected in the initial analysis but stored for future use. Dried soil from each sample ID was then placed in a sieve to produce a final homogenous 50-gram sample of material less than 2mm in grain size. The 50-gram sample was mixed in a new sample bag and ~7 grams of material was added to a stainless-steel dish and compacted with a 5-ton hydraulic press to produce a solid pellet where a composite of 5 readings were taken, and each reading took 3 seconds to amount to ~15 seconds per reading. The final reported concentration consists of an average of the 5 readings with a detection limit of 5 ppm. The samples were tested using a SciAps Z-300 laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) for elemental analysis. The Z-300 platform features OPTi-Purge™ integrated, user-replaceable argon purge technology for improved precision on all elemental lines compared to air-based analysis. Class 3b laser source (1064nm, 3-6mJ) with 50 um diameter beam and 50 Hz operation including rapid sample cleaning to reduce the need to grind or clean sample surfaces. Internal sample presence sensor allows for operation of device under Class 1 conditions, subject to local LSO approval.

Z-300 also includes a high-resolution spectrometer for a spectral range of 190 – 420 nm. Integrated camera allows for easy viewing of tests by operators and assures good burns for curved or small pieces. A macro camera is also included that provides photo documentation of materials being tested, reads barcodes and QR codes. Settable, one-dimensional beam rastering for testing wires, inclusions or material veins. Weighing just 3.9 lbs with battery and 2.7” high brightness rear facing display for easy results viewing. Google-powered, Apps-based Android operating system provides Smartphone level simplicity and intuitive operation. Wireless, Bluetooth, and GPS built in for easy connectivity to other devices.

(Source: SciAps Handheld Laser Analyzers)

Qualified Person

Alex Pleson, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and a consultant to the Company has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Superb Lake Lithium Property



The Property consists of 8 mining claims totalling approximately 2,378 hectares land in the O’ Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It is located about 375 kilometers to the northeast of Thunder Bay. The nearest town to the property is Nakina situated 45 km to the south of the Property. Geologically, the Property is situated in the eastern part of Wabigoon Subprovince of the Superior Geological Province. Superb Lake area has historical exploration work carried out since the 1950s’ with discovery of lithium along the shores of Superb Lake. The Superb Lake pegmatite has a minimum exposed strike length of 16 m, and its width varies from 2.5 m at the shoreline to a maximum of 3.7 m where an old blast pit was excavated. The results of four samples taken in 2020 from spodumene rich part indicate lithium oxide (Li2O) values in the range of 1.77 % to 4.03%.

