Hetzner Online Deploys Infinera’s ICE6 Solution, Doubling Network Capacity, Enabling New Higher-speed Data Center Interconnect Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Hetzner Online, a leading web hosting and data center operator in Germany, announced the deployment of Infinera’s ICE6 solution, capable of transmission speeds of up to 800 Gb/s, on Hetzner Online’s nationwide network. The deployment will modernize Hetzner Online’s existing network and enables the company to offer new 400 GbE services across its network to meet the surging bandwidth demands of its customers.



Hetzner Online will be the first company in Germany to leverage the cost-effective scalability of operating optical transmissions at 600 Gb/s with Infinera’s fifth-generation ICE6 technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform. With this deployment, Hetzner Online doubled capacity on its network. With ICE6, Hetzner Online can efficiently provide 3 x 400 GbE services between any two points in its network using a single ICE6 optical engine running 2 x 600 Gb/s wavelengths. Infinera’s ICE6 offers a seamless network upgrade, ensuring Hetzner Online delivers reliable, ultra-high-speed capacity to its customers, helping them meet increasing data traffic and bandwidth demands.

Infinera’s ICE6 solution has pioneered key innovations that enable this level of high-capacity transmission over significant distances, including probabilistic constellation shaping and digital Nyquist subcarrier technology with dual-carrier super-channels. The combination of these technologies substantially increases the number of services Hetzner Online can provide on every fiber across its state-of-the-art flexible-grid backbone network.

“Keeping up with the relentless growth in bandwidth of our customers is a critical aspect of being a leading provider of hosting services,” said Martin Fritzsche, Head of Network, Hetzner Online. “With ICE6’s industry-leading performance, we have been able to double the capacity of our network to meet the unpredictable data center interconnection needs of our customers in Germany and beyond.”

“Infinera’s high-performance ICE6 solution continues to meet the demands of rapid bandwidth growth driven by cloud services, providing operators like Hetzner Online the ability to maximize their network infrastructure by utilizing the greatest capacity at the greatest reach, resulting in a cost-effective and spectrally efficient solution,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “We are pleased to continue to support Hetzner Online in providing its customers with industry-leading services.”

About Hetzner Online

Hetzner Online, with hundreds of thousands of servers in operation, is one of the largest data center operators in Europe. Since its founding in 1997, Hetzner has provided private and business customers with powerful hosting products and reliable IT infrastructure. By combining its strengths in innovative technology, attractive prices, expert support, and flexible customer service, Hetzner has expanded its market both within and outside Germany and Europe. Hetzner, a German company, owns and operates its own high tech data centers in Nuremberg and Falkenstein (both in Germany) and in Helsinki, Finland, and has a new location in Ashburn, Virginia, USA.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

