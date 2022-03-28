CGE Energy and Aradatum Complete 1/16th Scale Tower Demonstrators with Roush

BRIGHTON, Mich, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (OTC: CGEI) and Aradatum, a next-generation infratech tower company, are excited to announce the completion of the manufacturing of a 1/16th scale working demonstration unit of their self-powered macro cell tower. Roush of Livonia, Michigan provided turn-key product development from engineering, material procurement, machining and additive manufacturing, to app development, final assembly and painting. With the demonstrators, Aradatum can visually demonstrate their towers at tradeshows and at sales presentations.



This 1/16th scale tower demonstration unit will be the first to travel domestically and internationally to help demonstrate Aradatum’s revolutionary self-powered cell tower technology. This is the first of four demonstrators being built by Roush, with the remaining three being assembled within the following months. This tower demonstrator represents another step towards bringing to market telecommunications tower infrastructure that solves the geographic, power, and resiliency issues limiting where towers can go.



With the nearly 12-foot tall tower demonstration unit, CGE Energy and Aradatum are able to visually demonstrate the innovative installation process that does not require cranes and vertical axis blades that hydraulically open and close. The demonstration unit is designed to simulate the turbine spinning at various RPM speeds and runs on a custom application that controls all functions.

“We are pleased to announce that Roush completed the assembly of the first demonstration unit on schedule,” said Bryan Zaplitny, President/CEO of CGE Energy and CEO/Chairman of Aradatum, “It has been great to work so collaboratively with Roush where we gathered first-hand evidence of how their manufacturing approach will be scaled up to the commercial manufacturing of our full-scale towers.”

A video of the recently manufactured demonstration units can be viewed here: https://aradatum.com/demonstrators/

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that created the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum creates the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About Clean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

About Roush

For almost 50 years, Roush has been widely recognized for providing innovative engineering, testing, prototyping and manufacturing services to the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers’ most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets. www.roush.com

