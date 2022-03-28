Confidence and Growth Continue for Frank Kuri and Nationwide Mortgage Bankers ('NMB') in 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide Mortgage Bankers ("NMB") and Frank Kuri, EVP Branch Development, see increased growth and confidence in 2022. NMB is coming off a banner year, winning many best-in-class awards including Fastest-Growing Private Mortgage Lender in America from INC 5000 and earning a place on the prestigious PEOPLE's Companies that Care list.

NMB EVP of Branch Development Frank Kuri sees the opportunity and a time to act and capitalize on the company's expanded growth and influence in 2022.

Kuri states, "Our team knows that the market flows in cycles. We never got comfortable or complacent, which helped us thrive in a great economy. Now we're prepared to take more market share and bring even more of the industry's best talent into the fold at NMB."

Frank Kuri has 30+ years of real estate financial services and mortgage banking experience. As a Realtor for Coldwell Banker, he earned his real estate broker/owner license. At Prudential Financial, Kuri received his Life, Health, P&C, and Series 6 licenses, specializing in Mortgage and real estate insurance-related services. He entered mortgage banking as a Loan Originator, mastering in-house, media-driven originations, and then developed a large referral-based business with Realtors and Financial Planners.

"Frank Kuri, Maxine Smith, and the entire Branch Development team have done an incredible job of connecting with industry talent in a way that resonates with their goals and career trajectory in order to take their career to the next level," says Robert Jayne, Chief Production Officer at NMB.

NMB leverages mortgage technology advancements that better serve their homebuyers, partners, and team members alike. NMB's BuyNOW and e-close platforms have led to faster turn times and a more streamlined experience for their clients and referral partners, especially in highly competitive markets.

NMB is actively adding top loan officers and branch managers across the country. Visit NMBBranchNow.com to learn more about available opportunities.

NMB was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. Our mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

